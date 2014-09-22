Preview: Cardinals at Cubs

The St. Louis Cardinals are headed to the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, but theyd strongly prefer to enter as a division champion. St. Louis can take another step toward that goal Monday when they visit the Chicago Cubs for the start of a three-game series. The Cardinals have won seven of nine and stands 2 1/2 game ahead of Pittsburgh in the National League Central, but theyre battling a stomach illness that has swept the clubhouse.

First baseman Matt Adams and third baseman Matt Carpenter have each missed the last two games due to the bug, but both are hoping to return for the series opener. Cardinals closer Trevor Rosenthal is expected to receive any save opportunities this week despite being pulled from Fridays game after allowing two runners to reach base. Shortstop Starlin Castro is 13-for-32 during his nine-game hitting streak for Chicago, which has gone 32-27 in its last 59 home games.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (19-9, 2.45 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Travis Wood (8-12, 4.86)

After posting a 5.17 ERA in six August starts, Wainwright has returned to form by allowing two runs in 26 innings over his last three outings. The Georgia natives 38 wins over the past two seasons leads the majors, and his three shutouts this season are a career high. Anthony Rizzo is 8-for-24 with a home run against Wainwright, who is 10-7 with a 4.25 ERA in 35 career games (26 starts) against the Cubs, including seven shutout innings July 27.

Wood bounced back from a dismal outing against Pittsburgh by tossing six scoreless innings against Cincinnati last Monday. The 27-year-old heads into his final start of the season looking to match his career high in wins. Wood is 5-5 with a 4.84 ERA in 15 career starts against the Cardinals while struggling to contain Yadier Molina (14-for-35, three home runs) and Matt Holliday, who is 13-for-37 with four homers against the 2013 All-Star.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs OF Chris Coghlan is 7-for-10 with two homers and four RBIs over his last three games.

2. The Cardinals are 44-29 against NL Central opponents.

3. Rizzo is one hit shy of matching his career high (141) set last season.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Cubs 1