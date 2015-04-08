Preview: Cardinals at Cubs

Nasty weather put the brakes on the latest clash between the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs, who will wrap up an abbreviated series Wednesday afternoon at Wrigley Field. The threat of rain and sub-freezing wind chills wiped out Tuesday’s contest after the Cardinals claimed a 3-0 victory in the season opener Sunday.

Chicago began the season with high hopes, but the opener marked much of the same for the Cubs, who were 0-for-13 with runners in scoring position after batting .223 in those situations a year ago. The unexpected day off could aid the Cubs’ bullpen, though, after they had to use five relievers Sunday. St. Louis hopes the top of its lineup can keep producing after Matt Carpenter, Jason Heyward and Matt Holliday combined to go 7-for-14 with three RBIs in the opener. Both of Tuesday’s scheduled starters, Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn and Cubs righty Jake Arrieta, will be pushed back a day and start Wednesday with both looking to continue their success against their rivals.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (2014: 15-10, 2.74 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (2014: 10-5, 2.53)

Lynn is accustomed to getting off to great starts, having gone 12-1 with a 2.77 ERA in 15 career outings in April. He also has enjoyed success against the Cubs, boasting a 6-3 record and a 3.18 ERA in 11 games (10 starts) against them. Most of Lynn’s triumphs over the Cubs have come in St. Louis, though, and he’s 2-2 with a 5.04 ERA in six outings at Wrigley Field.

Arrieta doesn’t have a strong record early in the season and didn’t make his first start last season until May 3 after beginning the season on the disabled list. The 29-year-old has had the Cardinals’ number, going 2-0 with a 0.92 ERA in five career starts against St. Louis. Arrieta was terrific at home last season, going 6-1 with a 1.46 ERA in 12 starts at Wrigley Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Heyward, who went 3-for-5 on Sunday, is 6-for-17 with two home runs, five RBIs and four runs scored in the second game of the season during his first five years.

2. Carpenter and Holliday are a combined 0-for-23 with six walks and eight strikeouts against Arrieta, while Heyward is 2-for-6.

3. Chicago SS Starlin Castro is 10-for-30 versus Lynn while 1B Anthony Rizzo is 5-for-22 with five strikeouts.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Cardinals 3