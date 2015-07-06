Preview: Cardinals at Cubs

Rookie Tommy Pham certainly is adjusting nicely to the majors and looks to continue his impressive run as the St. Louis Cardinals open a four-game series at the Chicago Cubs on Monday. Recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Pham scored both of his team’s runs in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over San Diego before belting his first career homer and driving in three in a 3-1 triumph the following day.

After batting .326 with four homers and 14 RBIs in June, Jason Heyward has six hits in five contests this month and is a blistering 8-for-15 (.533) in his career versus Monday starter Jon Lester. Speaking for former Boston pitchers, St. Louis will send right-hander John Lackey to the mound on Monday. The 36-year-old will need to keep an eye on Chris Coghlan, who had an RBI single and scored on a wild pitch to lift the Cubs to a 2-0 victory over Miami on Sunday for their fifth win in six outings. Coghlan has enjoyed considerable success versus Lackey, going 8-for-14 (.571) with a double in his career.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), WGN (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH John Lackey (6-5, 3.30 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (4-6, 3.74)

Lackey fell to 2-1 in his last four starts despite allowing just two runs on seven hits in as many innings in a setback to the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. The veteran has permitted just seven runs in that stretch, with two yielded to the Cubs over seven frames of a no-decision on June 26. Lackey also fared well in his first outing versus the Cubs, allowing one run on five hits and striking out a season-best 10 in 7 2/3 innings of a 5-1 triumph on May 7.

After piecing together four straight wins, Lester can’t buy a break of late as he settled for a no-decision despite scattering five hits over seven innings in an eventual 2-0 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday . The 31-year-old, who hasn’t won since handcuffing Pittsburgh on May 16, is 0-4 in his last eight starts. Lester has split a pair of decisions versus St. Louis this season, exiting after 4 1/3 frames in a 3-0 loss on April 5 before allowing four runs in seven innings of a 6-5 win one month later.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis’ Jaime Garcia was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a groin strain, prompting the team to recall fellow LHP Tim Cooney from the Memphis Redbirds to start Tuesday’s contest.

2. Both offenses are struggling of late as the Cubs have mustered two runs or fewer in 10 of their last 12 contests while the Cardinals have scored just 11 times in their last six games.

3. Sidelined since April 30, St. Louis RHP Jordan Walden (right biceps) is slated to throw a bullpen session on Monday.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Cubs 2