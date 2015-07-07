Preview: Cardinals at Cubs (Game 2)

The St. Louis Cardinals have claimed eight of 10 meetings with the rival Chicago Cubs this season and look to continue that dominance with a doubleheader at Wrigley Field on Tuesday. The Cardinals have won five straight against the Cubs after a 6-0 victory to open the four-game series.

The Cardinals headed to Chicago slumping at the plate, having scored only 11 runs over their previous six games, but they broke out late in Monday’s game. St. Louis scored all six of its runs in the final three innings after being held hitless through six innings by left-hander Jon Lester. The Cubs continue to struggle at the plate, having scored two or fewer runs in 11 of their last 13 contests. Chicago has totaled five runs in its past five games against St. Louis.

TV: 8:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals LH Tim Cooney (0-0, 5.40 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Dallas Beeler (2014: 0-2, 3.27)

Cooney is set for his third major-league start and is coming off a quality effort Thursday against San Diego. The 24-year-old limited the Padres to three runs (two earned) over six frames, but he did allow a pair of home runs. Cooney has been impressive at Triple-A Memphis, going 6-4 with a 2.74 ERA over 14 starts in 2015.

Beeler was solid in a couple of spot starts for the Cubs last season, but a lack of run support and some control issues kept him from earning his first major-league win. The 26-year-old is making only his third big-league start and his second at Wrigley Field, where he limited Washington to one unearned run in six innings in his major-league debut. Beeler has struggled to a 1-5 mark and a 6.33 ERA in 13 starts at Triple-A Iowa this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo won the players’ vote to earn his second consecutive All-Star nod, while rookie 3B Kris Bryant became the first Chicago rookie named an All-Star since 2008.

2. St. Louis C Yadier Molina, RH Michael Wacha and RH Trevor Rosenthal were named All-Stars on Monday, joining starters SS Jhonny Peralta and OF Matt Holliday, while RH Carlos Martinez is one of five players on the NL ballot for the Final Vote.

3. Bryant is riding a seven-game hitting streak and has reached base in 24 of his past 25 home games.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 7, Cubs 5