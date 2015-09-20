Preview: Cardinals at Cubs

The St. Louis Cardinals have clinched a playoff spot, but their once-healthy lead in the National League Central is dwindling. The Chicago Cubs hope to make another dent in their deficit in the division race when they try to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Cardinals on Sunday.

Chicago has inched within five games of St. Louis – and within one game of Pittsburgh for the top wild-card spot – by winning five straight and 12 of its last 16. “We want to win the division and we’re showing emotion, and we’re ready to fight for it,” Cubs rookie Kris Bryant told reporters. “We don’t want to just settle for a wild-card spot. We want it all.” The Cardinals became the first team to clinch a playoff berth when San Francisco lost Saturday, but St. Louis has lost four of five meetings with Chicago this month. The Cubs are trying to complete their first series sweep of the Cardinals since 2010 and first at Wrigley Field since 2006.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, TBS, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (13-7, 3.02 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Jon Lester (10-10, 3.38)

Martinez had allowed three or more runs in eight consecutive starts before an outstanding effort Tuesday at Milwaukee. The 23-year-old Dominican struck out nine and limited the Brewers to one run and four hits in a no-decision. Martinez is 1-0 with a 5.04 ERA in 13 games (three starts) against the Cubs.

Lester has been terrific in his last two starts, allowing two runs over 16 innings in key matchups against division rivals. The 31-year-old held the Cardinals to one run and two hits over seven innings Sept. 9 and struck out nine while allowing one run and five hits in a complete-game victory at Pittsburgh on Tuesday. Lester hasn’t gotten much offensive or defensive support in four starts against the Cardinals this season, going 1-2 despite a 1.78 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs INF Starlin Castro is hitting .362 in 34 games since losing the starting shortstop job to Addison Russell but is 1-for-11 with five strikeouts versus Martinez.

2. Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter is 8-for-17 with three doubles, three homers and four RBIs over the past four games.

3. Bryant hit his 25th home run Saturday, tying Billy Williams’ franchise rookie record.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Cubs 2