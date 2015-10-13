Preview: Cardinals at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs have a chance to clinch their first postseason series victory in 12 years when they host the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 4 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday. Chicago socked a playoff-record six homers on Monday while registering an 8-6 victory to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five matchup.

St. Louis won a major league-high 100 games in the regular season and now faces elimination, so manager Mike Matheny changed the rotation after Monday’s loss and will send Game 1 winner John Lackey to the mound. “I like our odds when our backs are against the wall,” Matheny said in his press conference. “This is the kind of team that we’ve had all season long, regardless of what anybody else thinks, regardless of odds, regardless of who we’re stacked up against, this team just continues to fight, and that’s not something that you lose regardless of where you stand.” Chicago received two-run homers from Kris Bryant and Jorge Soler and solo shots from Starlin Castro, Dexter Fowler, Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber in Monday’s triumph. “We took care of Monday,” Rizzo told reporters. “We’ll show up Tuesday and bring energy and see what we do. We’ll be ready to go.”

TV: 4:37 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH John Lackey (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (2015: 10-7, 3.74)

Lance Lynn originally was earmarked for Game 4, but Matheny is turning to the experienced hot hand in Lackey, who blanked Chicago on two hits over 7 1/3 innings in the series opener. “I‘m going to compete my butt off,” Lackey said after the decision was announced. “We’re in this situation and I‘m going to go out and compete and try to keep us alive.” Lackey went 2-0 with a 1.25 ERA in three regular-season starts against the Cubs before handcuffing them in Game 1.

Hammel matched his career best for victories but had a porous 5.10 ERA after the All-Star break despite winning five of eight decisions. He went 1-1 with a 5.73 ERA in three starts against the Cardinals and is winless in three previous career postseason turns. “I’ve done this a few times now in the postseason, and I understand that it’s just another ballgame,” Hammel said in his press conference. “Have to approach it that way, and I know the guys in the clubhouse will be, too.”

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs SS Addison Russell (hamstring) was injured in Game 3 and will undergo tests on Tuesday morning to determine his availability.

2. St. Louis C Yadier Molina (left thumb) departed early due to soreness and his status for Game 4 will depend on his pain tolerance.

3. Soler is 4-for-4 with two homers, one double and five walks in the series.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Cubs 3