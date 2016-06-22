Preview: Cardinals at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs haven’t been swept in a series all season, but the visiting St. Louis Cardinals will try to change that with a victory in the finale of their three-game series on Wednesday afternoon. The Cardinals aim for a third straight triumph over the Cubs as they try to trim Chicago’s lead in the National League Central to single digits.

The Cubs own the best record in the majors and lead St. Louis by 10 1/2 games, but the Cardinals have held on for a pair of one-run victories to begin the series. Chicago ace Jake Arrieta will try to prevent his team from suffering its first regular-season series sweep since dropping two games against visiting Detroit last August. Arrieta is 11-0 with a 1.20 ERA in his last 13 starts against division rivals, including a win on May 25 in St. Louis in which he didn’t have his best stuff and gave up four runs over five innings. The Cubs roughed up Michael Wacha for eight runs and eight hits over four-plus frames in a 12-3 victory May 24 in St. Louis, and they’ll look for similar offensive production after scoring only five runs in the first two games of the series.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (2-7, 4.56 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (11-1, 1.74)

Wacha has lost seven straight decisions dating to a win at San Diego on April 23, but he has shown signs of turning things around with consecutive quality starts. The 24-year-old limited Texas to one run and six hits over 7 2/3 innings in a 1-0 loss on Friday. Wacha has struggled against the Cubs, going 3-4 with a 5.90 ERA in 10 career games (nine starts).

Arrieta has won two straight starts since suffering his first loss in more than 10 months. The 30-year-old struck out 11 and held Pittsburgh to two hits over six scoreless frames in a 6-0 win on Friday. Arrieta is 5-1 with a 2.09 ERA in 10 starts against the Cardinals and boasts a 1.95 ERA in 40 career turns at Wrigley Field.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo (11-for-25, 2 HR) and 3B/LF Kris Bryant (5-for-13, HR) have enjoyed success against Wacha.

2. Cardinals 2B Matt Carpenter (0-for-16, 4 K) and LF Matt Holliday (1-for-18, 6 K) – both of whom homered Tuesday – have struggled against Arrieta.

3. The Cubs are 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position in the series.

PREDICTION: Cubs 3, Cardinals 1