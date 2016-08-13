Preview: Cardinals at Cubs

With 11 straight wins, the Chicago Cubs are running away in the National League Central race, and they’ll try to add another game to their lead over the St. Louis Cardinals when the rivals continue their four-game series Saturday at Wrigley Field. The Cubs have extended the margin to 14 games over the Cardinals by claiming the first two games of the series.

Chicago looks to continue its dominance at Wrigley Field, where the Cubs have won eight straight and 15 of their last 18 and own an major league-best 41-17 home mark after belting five home runs in Friday’s 13-2 victory. Right-hander Kyle Hendricks has enjoyed pitching at home, where he is 8-1 with a 1.19 ERA this season. The Cardinals have been one of few teams to solve Hendricks this season, as they tagged him for four runs in 5 1/3 innings in a 5-3 win on April 20 in St. Louis. The Cardinals, who have dropped nine of their last 13 since climbing within 6 1/2 games of the Cubs, send right-hander Luke Weaver to the mound for his major-league debut Saturday.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Luke Weaver (NR) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (11-7, 2.17 ERA)

Weaver has plowed through the Cardinals’ minor-league system since being drafted in the first round out of Florida State in 2014. The 22-year-old was 6-3 with a 2.69 ERA in 12 starts at Double-A Springfield this season before throwing six scoreless innings in his Triple-A debut Monday. Weaver has racked up 92 strikeouts in 83 innings this season while issuing just 12 walks.

Hendricks has been dominant over the past two months, going 7-1 with a 1.06 ERA in his last 10 games (nine starts). The 26-year-old followed up a seven-hit shutout against Miami on Aug. 1 with another strong outing Sunday, holding Oakland to one run and three hits over 7 1/3 innings. Hendricks is 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in five starts against the Cardinals.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs are 10-0 in August, marking the first time they’ve won 10 straight to begin a month since winning their first 18 games in August 1885.

2. Cardinals LF Matt Holliday was diagnosed with a broken right thumb after being hit by a pitch Thursday. He is out indefinitely and will be re-examined early next week to determine whether surgery is needed.

3. Cubs OF Jorge Soler is 11-for-23 with three homers since returning from the disabled list and has hit safely in all seven games since his return.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Cardinals 3