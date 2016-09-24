Preview: Cardinals at Cubs

The road to the World Series hasn’t often passed through Wrigley Field, but the Chicago Cubs will make Wrigleyville ground zero for the National League playoffs after clinching home field Friday. The Cubs look to ride that momentum and move within one of 100 victories when they host the St. Louis Cardinals for the middle contest of a three-game series on Saturday.

As if that weren’t motivation enough, the Cubs also have a chance to harm their arch-rivals’ postseason hopes. With a 5-0 loss to the Cubs on Friday, St. Louis trails San Francisco by one-half game for the second wild card and is 1 1/2 behind the New York Mets for the top spot. The Cubs tied a franchise record for wins at Wrigley Field with their 56th home victory Friday, and their 98 wins overall are their most since 1945. Chicago right-hander Jason Hammel, who gets the start Saturday, is 10-1 with a 1.84 ERA in 14 starts at Wrigley Field this season and has won his last seven home starts while posting a 0.98 ERA.

TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, Fox

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Alex Reyes (3-1, 1.03 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jason Hammel (15-9, 3.56)

After spending most of August in the bullpen, Reyes has been just as impressive as a starter. The 22-year-old has not allowed a run in his last two outings, including a relief stint of 4 1/3 scoreless frames against the Cubs on Sept. 13. Reyes blanked San Francisco for seven innings to earn a win last time out, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out six.

Hammel has been inconsistent, particularly in the second half, but he has been dominant at home. The 34-year-old gave up two runs and four hits over seven innings in a home win over Cincinnati in his last start. Hammel is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA in 11 career starts against the Cardinals and has split four meetings this season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo went 3-for-5 with two doubles Friday to improve to 12-for-30 during his seven-game hitting streak.

2. Cardinals C Yadier Molina is 12-for-31 during a nine-game hitting streak and is 8-for-22 against Hammel.

3. Chicago LHP Aroldis Chapman has not allowed a run in his last 28 1/3 innings against St. Louis, dating to 2011.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Cubs 2