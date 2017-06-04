Preview: Cardinals at Cubs

The Chicago Cubs are hovering at the .500 mark, in large part because several of their young stars have failed to live up their expectations. One of them - slugging outfielder Kyle Schwarber - turned around his fortunes Saturday, and the Cubs hope to ride the momentum from a comeback victory to a three-game sweep of the visiting St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.

Schwarber began the season as the Cubs’ unconventional leadoff hitter but is batting just .166 and was dropped to the No. 9 spot in the lineup Saturday. He responded with a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning, propelling Chicago to a 5-3 win, and will continue to bat ninth Sunday, Cubs manager Joe Maddon told reporters. Maddon pushed all the right buttons Saturday, as he also started Javier Baez at shortstop in place of slumping Addison Russell, and Baez had two hits, including a home run leading off the third inning. The Cardinals continued their recent offensive woes and have not scored more than four runs in any of their last 10 games, going 3-7 over that span.

TV: 7:35 p.m. ET, ESPN

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (2-3, 3.99 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Kyle Hendricks (4-3, 3.75)

Wacha is winless in his last six starts, and the Cardinals have only one victory in those games. The 25-year-old hasn’t made it through five innings in his last two outings and gave up four runs (three earned) while lasting just three frames Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wacha is 4-4 with a 5.90 ERA in 12 games (10 starts) against the Cubs.

Hendricks retired the first 10 batters he faced Monday at San Diego, but a grand slam from Hunter Renfroe ultimately ruined his day. The 27-year-old has been sharp of late overall, posting quality starts in five of his last seven outings, and he has pitched to a 1.96 ERA in his last three home starts. Hendricks is 1-2 with a 3.56 ERA in seven starts against the Cardinals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cubs 1B Anthony Rizzo is 13-for-28 with three home runs versus Wacha, while 3B Kris Bryant is 6-for-16 with a homer.

2. St. Louis C Yadier Molina homered Saturday and has hit three of his six home runs this season against the Cubs.

3. Chicago has hit 33 home runs in its last 23 games. including three in the first two games of the series.

PREDICTION: Cubs 5, Cardinals 4