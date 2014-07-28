(Updated: ADDS Wainwright first 13-game winner in majors in 2ND graph)

Cardinals 1, Cubs 0: Adam Wainwright tossed seven dominant innings to lead visiting St. Louis in the rubber game of a three-game set.

Matt Holliday provided all St. Louis needed with a solo blast in the top of the first inning. Wainwright (13-5) became the first 13-game winner in the majors, scattering five hits and three walks while striking out three to avenge a loss at Chicago earlier in the season in which he was reached for six runs and a season-high 10 hits.

Rookie Kyle Hendricks (1-1) nearly matched the Cardinals’ ace, giving up a run and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. Anthony Rizzo had a pair of hits for Chicago, which was shut out for the 12th time.

After Hendricks induced a double play for the first two outs of the game, Holliday crushed a 2-1 offering over the wall in center field for his 10th home run of the season and fifth in the last 11 games. Hendricks later got Holliday to ground into a double play to end the sixth and reliever Wesley Wright escaped a bases-loaded jam in the seventh when Wainwright lined out to first.

Wainwright, who lasted just 4 2/3 innings in a loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday, allowed two to reach in the seventh before getting pinch hitter Nate Schierholtz to ground to second to end it. Kevin Siegrist breezed through the eighth and Trevor Rosenthal nailed down his 32nd save as the Cardinals improved to 6-1-2 in their last nine road series.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Wainwright lowered his ERA to 1.92, second only to Los Angeles Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw in the National League. ... The Cubs are 4-15 since winning four straight June 30-July 4. ... St. Louis takes Monday off before opening a three-game series at San Diego on Tuesday. Chicago begins a four-game set versus Colorado at home Monday night.