Cubs 3, Cardinals 1: Jake Arrieta struck out 10 in seven overpowering innings as Chicago stalled St. Louis’ drive for a division title.

Arrieta (10-5) permitted only two hits to win his third consecutive decision as the Cubs took two of three from the Cardinals, who maintained their 1 1/2-game lead over Pittsburgh atop the National League Central. Arrieta also helped himself with a two-run triple and Chris Valaika delivered a pinch-hit RBI single for Chicago.

Yadier Molina had a pair of hits and scored a run for St. Louis, which is seeking its second straight division crown. John Lackey (14-10) took the loss despite striking out eight and permitting two runs over 6 2/3 innings.

Chicago had a runner on second with two outs in the fourth when the Cardinals elected to intentionally walk Logan Watkins, but Arrieta foiled the strategy when he split the outfielders with a shot to right-center for his first career triple and a 2-0 lead. Yadier Molina led off the fifth with the first hit off Arrieta and moved to third on Peter Bourjos fielder’s choice.

Bourjos stole second and Molina came home when catcher Welington Castillo’s throw skipped into center field to cut the deficit in half but the Cubs tacked on an insurance run in the eighth off Carlos Martinez. Ryan Kalish had a pinch-hit double before Valaika drove him home with a single and Hector Rondon escaped a ninth-inning jam for his 27th save.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Arrieta finished the season with a 2.53 ERA, the best by a Cubs pitcher with a minimum of 150 innings since Mark Prior had a 2.43 ERA in 2003. ... Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter drew his 95th walk to take over the major-league lead and could be the first St. Louis player with the most walks since Mark McGwire in 1998. ... The Cardinals are off Thursday before winding up the regular season with three games in Arizona while the Cubs head to Milwaukee to open a three-game set on Friday.