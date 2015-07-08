Cubs 7, Cardinals 4

CHICAGO -- First baseman Anthony Rizzo went 2-for-3 with his team-leading 16th home run to help lead the Chicago Cubs to a 7-4 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in the opener of a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday.

Center fielder Dexter Fowler, left fielder Chris Denorfia and starting pitcher Jake Arrieta had two hits apiece as the Cubs (45-37) snapped a four-game losing streak against the Cardinals (54-29).

The right-handed Arrieta (9-5) won his fifth game in his last seven starts, allowing two runs and seven hits, striking out four and walking two.

Cardinals left hander Tyler Lyons (2-1) gave up three runs, seven hits and five walks with three strikeouts through 5 2/3 innings in his third straight loss.

Denorfia’s two-out single in the third inning drove in Rizzo and right fielder Jorge Soler for a 2-0 lead.

Chicago loaded the bases in the sixth to chase Lyons. Reliever Marcus Hatley promptly walked Soler with two outs to bring home Arrieta for a 3-0 lead.

In the seventh, St. Louis struck for for two runs against Arrieta. Center fielder Peter Bourjos doubled in shortstop Jhonny Peralta and first baseman Xavier Scruggs brought Bourjos home with a single to right.

The Cubs added four runs in the eighth with no outs. Fowler’s double scored second baseman Jonathan Herrera, Rizzo’s two-run homer to left brought in Fowler and Denorfia’s single scored third baseman Kris Bryant for a 7-2 lead.

Cardinals third baseman Mark Reynolds hit his sixth home run of the season in the ninth -- a two-run shot off Cubs right-handed reliever Neil Ramirez -- that scored right fielder Jason Heyward.

NOTES: Despite Monday night’s 6-0 victory, the Cardinals still have a significant deficit in night games played at Wrigley Field with a 16-33 all-time record. ... The Cardinals reached the 81-game halfway point this week with 53 victories. The last teams to win as many were the Detroit Tigers (55 wins) and the Chicago White Sox (53), both in 2006. ... The Cardinals send RHP Michael Wacha (10-3, 2.66 ERA) against Cubs RHP Jason Hammel (5-4, 2.89 ERA) in Wednesday’s series finale. The teams won’t meet again until Sept. 7-9 at Wrigley Field. ... Chicago officially called up RHP Dallas Beeler from Triple-A Iowa as 26th man for Tuesday’s day-night double-header and as the second scheduled starter. ... Tuesday’s first game was a makeup from an April 7 rainout. ... The Cubs had 44 wins as the season reached the halfway point on Monday compared with 35 wins at the same point in 2014.