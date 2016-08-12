Rizzo's walk-off walk caps Cubs' 10th win in row

CHICAGO -- Anthony Rizzo drew a bases-loaded walk in the 11th inning to bring home Willson Contreras with the winning run as the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3 Thursday for their 10th consecutive victory.

The Cubs recorded their fourth walk-off of the season when Rizzo took a 3-1 pitch for the two-out walk against Cardinals reliever Zack Duke.

Duke (0-1) dropped his first decision with St. Louis since arriving in a late-July trade with the Chicago White Sox.

Cubs reliever Mike Montgomery (1-1) worked two scoreless innings to collect the win. He escaped a bases-loaded jam by striking out Matt Carpenter to end the 11th inning. Chicago acquired Montgomery from the Seattle Mariners in late July.

Montgomery allowed one hit, walked two and struck out four.

The Cubs (72-41) extended their lead in the National League Central to 13 games over the Cardinals (60-55).

The 10-game run is the Cubs' longest since a 12-game streak from May 19-June 2, 2001.

Cardinals starter Carlos Martinez gave up three runs in the sixth as the Cubs grabbed a temporary 3-2 lead. He yielded seven hits, walked three and struck out four in six innings.

Cubs starter Jon Lester limited St. Louis to two runs on five hits over six innings.

Brandon Moss' 19th homer of the season gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead in the sixth, matching Matt Holliday for the team lead.

Martinez held Chicago to just two hits until the sixth. Kris Bryant and Rizzo each singled, and Jason Heyward reached on a two-out infield base hit to load the bases. Chris Coghlan's full-count base hit to right drove in Bryant and Rizzo to force a 2-2 deadlock.

David Ross gave the Cubs a 3-2 lead with a successful bunt in front of the plate, scoring Heyward as Martinez' pickup and throw to first came too late.

Pinch hitter Matt Szczur popped out into foul territory to end the inning and Lester's outing. Lester struck out six and walked just one.

Pinch hitter Randal Grichhuk, called up from Triple-A Memphis earlier Thursday, forced a 3-3 tie as he greeted Cubs deliver Travis Wood with a two-out solo homer to left in the seventh.

Later in the inning, Coghlan made a game-saving and inning-ending throw from left to shortstop Addison Russell, who relayed to Ross for the tag on Matt Carpenter, who was trying to score after a Stephen Piscotty double.

Holliday left the game in the 10th inning after being hit in the right hand by a Montgomery pitch with two outs. His condition was not immediately known.

The Cardinals opened a 1-0 lead with two out in the first. Yadier Molina drove home Holliday from third with a bouncer down the first base line after Holliday singled to short center and advanced to third on Moss' base hit.

NOTES: The Cardinals placed 1B Matt Adams (left shoulder inflammation) on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Aug. 10 and recalled OF Randal Grichuk from Triple-A Memphis. Grichuk batted .272 with six homers and 18 RBI in 23 games in the minors. ... St. Louis has not been swept by Chicago since Sept. 13-15, 2010. The Cardinals swept the Cubs in a three-game June series this season. ... St. Louis sends RHP Adam Wainwright (9-6, 4.34 ERA) against Chicago RHP Jake Arrieta (13-5, 2.59 ERA) on Friday. ... The Cubs placed RHP Pedro Strop on the 15-day disabled list Thursday after he sustained a left meniscus tear late in Chicago's 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. Strop (2-2, 21 holds, 2.89 ERA) is expected to be out four to six weeks. ... Chicago recalled RHP Justin Grimm (1-0, 4.58 ERA in 46 relief appearances with the Cubs) from Triple-A Iowa.