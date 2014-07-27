Wainwright, Cards blank Cubs

CHICAGO -- The veteran was a little better than the rookie on Sunday afternoon.

Though Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks was solid in his third major league outing, he came up short against the St. Louis Cardinals and ace Adam Wainwright.

Wainwright (13-5) allowed five hits in seven innings as the Cardinals beat the Cubs 1-0 and took two of three games in the series.

“He’s been so consistent,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said of Wainwright. “When you have those days, it’s a reminder how hard it is to do what he does at the level he does it. It’s a big game for us. We needed that to happen. He did everything he could do.”

Hendricks (1-1) allowed one run and seven hits in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out two and walked none. The lone run scored on Matt Holliday’s 10th home run, a solo shot to center in the first inning.

Cardinals reliever Kevin Siegrist threw a perfect eighth inning, and closer Trevor Rosenthal earned his NL-leading 32nd save in 36 opportunities with scoreless ninth. St. Louis recorded its major-league-leading 18th shutout.

Matheny went to the mound to check on Wainwright with two on in the seventh. Wainwright remained in the game and got pinch hitter Nate Schierholtz to ground out to end the inning.

“I‘m glad they let me have that chance because I was feeling good,” Wainwright said.

Hendricks, 24, said he was thrilled to pitch against the three-time All-Star.

“It was awesome,” Hendricks said. “I didn’t sleep too much last night because I was so excited. He’s obviously one of the best pitchers in the game, and that’s one of the moments you live for, to pitch against the best.”

Both teams had several opportunities to score on a windy day at Wrigley Field. The Cubs put two runners on in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

“Usually, I don’t worry about that too much,” Wainwright said about the conditions. “I try to keep to my game. But this park is so unique in the fact that you can give up a 250-foot homer or a 450-foot out depending on what the wind is doing, so I did pitch a little bit to that today. I tried to keep them on the ground as much as possible and stay ahead in the count.”

Holliday homered with two outs on a 2-1 pitch, the third time he went deep in the past five games.

“It just caught too much of the middle of the plate,” Hendrick said. “I wish I could have it back, obviously, but you have to live with those.”

The Cardinals nearly added to their lead in the seventh. They loaded the bases when shortstop Jhonny Peralta singled off Hendricks and right fielder Oscar Taveras singled and center fielder Jon Jay was hit by a Wesley Wright pitch. Wainwright lined out to end the threat.

Matheny said he kept in Wainwright to hit so he could return to the mound for the bottom of the seventh.

“Hendricks did a nice job,” Matheny said. “He didn’t give us a lot. Holliday jumped on one and smashed it. We had our bases-loaded opportunity, but not a whole lot after that. You could tell he’s a cerebral pitcher, thinking all the time, trying to outthink instead of out-stuff, but he’s got good stuff, too, making smart pitches.”

The Cubs were trying to win their first home series since taking two out of three against the Miami Marlins from June 6-8. They were also trying to win their first series against a National League Central opponent since taking two of three against the Milwaukee Brewers from May 16-18.

“The big picture is that we want to win every game, but the way we’re competing and holding our own on a day-to-day basis, I think the attitude these young men have is in the right place,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. “They’re trying to do things the right way. We just fell a little bit short.”

NOTES: The Cubs wore baby blue throwback uniforms from 1978, and the Cardinals wore gray, 1978-inspired uniforms. “This is pretty comfortable,” Cubs manager Rick Renteria said. ... St. Louis manager Mike Matheny recalled facing Greg Maddux, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday. “I remember one time here, he put one right down the middle,” Matheny said. “Hit it as hard as you want because the wind was screaming in, and I smashed it as hard as I could smash it, and it went nowhere. He just gave a grin. He had a real good idea of what he wanted to do all the time.” ... Matheny challenged a call when Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter was ruled out at second after trying to extend a single in the third inning. A replay review upheld the call.