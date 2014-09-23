Wainwright wins 20th as Cardinals defeat Cubs

CHICAGO -- Adam Wainwright isn’t sure what his next assignment will be -- go for a 21st win later this week or wait for Game One of a National League Divisional Series.

But one thing was certain on Monday night, the 32-year-old Cardinals right-hander became a 20-game winner for the second time since 2010.

Wainwright threw seven shutout innings while becoming the major league’s second 20-game winner this year, and the Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 8-0.

“It’s a notch on the belt for sure, a tremendous honor,” he said. “But more importantly, it’s a big win for our team. (Second-place) Pittsburgh is playing such good baseball right now that we’ve got to take every game so serious.”

Wainwright (20-9) scattered three hits, struck out eight and walked one in the series opener at Wrigley Field.

Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw earned his 20th victory Friday, also at Wrigley Field.

“He was as good as he’s been here in the last several starts,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny. “You look over the last five years and I think he went 19, 20, 14, 19, 20 (wins). Wow. I hope he realizes how special that is. He’s in a very elite group.”

The Cardinals (88-69) claimed their eighth win in 10 games and maintained a 2 1/2 game lead over Pittsburgh atop the National League Central with five games to play. The Pirates kept pace with a 1-0 victory over the Braves in Atlanta on Monday.

Left-hander Travis Wood (8-13) took the loss as the Cubs (69-88) dropped their second straight game and fourth in the past five.

“I did feel better about it than the numbers,” Wood said. “I made some good pitches tonight. The pitches were sharp, they got the hits when they needed them -- dropped a couple in that were perfectly placed.”

The Cardinals scored four runs in the fourth and added three in the fifth to chase Wood.

Cardinals center fielder Jon Jay went 2-for-4 with a game-high three RBIs. First baseman Matt Adams added two hits and two RBIs.

The Cardinals got to Wood in the fourth inning. Back-to-back singles by right fielder Randal Grichuk and left fielder Matt Holliday put runners at first and second with none out.

Shortstop Jhonny Peralta lined a base hit just past a sprinting Cubs left fielder Chris Coghlan to score Grichuk. Catcher Yadier Molina then singled home Holliday for a 2-0 lead.

Molina advanced to second on an error while Peralta was perched at third. Both came home on Jay’s one-out single to shallow left for a 4-0 lead.

A fifth-inning Holliday hit to right scored third baseman Matt Carpenter as St. Louis opened a 5-0 lead. Adams’ two-out single drove in Holliday and Peralta for a 7-0 advantage.

Wood was finished after five innings. He gave up seven runs (six earned) on eight hits, struck out eight and walked two.

Jay singled home Adams in the eighth.

NOTES: Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter and 1B Matt Adams were back in the lineup Monday after each missed two games as a flu bug spread through the clubhouse. The virus affected at least 10 players over the weekend but appeared to have mostly abated. ... St. Louis traditionally struggles under the lights at Wrigley Field, entering the series with a 13-31 all-time record in those conditions. ... The Cardinals send RHP Shelby Miller (10-9, 3.68 ERA) against the Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (7-2, 2.28 ERA) on Tuesday in the series’ middle game. ... Cubs INF Mike Olt and 2B Arismendy Alcantara became the first Cubs rookies with 10-plus homers in a season since 2008, when Jake Fox (11) and Micah Hoffpauir (10) reached double figures.