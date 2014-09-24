Cardinals’ lead shrinks after 10-inning loss to Cubs

CHICAGO -- The normally boisterous visitors’ clubhouse was subdued Tuesday night as the St. Louis Cardinals seemed to realize their National League Central lead might be in danger with just four games to play.

The Cardinals fell 4-3 in 10 innings to the Chicago Cubs and saw their Central Division lead trimmed to 1 1/2 games as the Pittsburgh Pirates beat Atlanta 3-2 for their third straight win.

But St. Louis (88-70) isn’t ready to cash in.

“That team’s not going to give up, but then again neither are we,” said right-hander Shelby Miller, who started Tuesday but had no decision. “We know what we’re capable of and we’ll take it day by day and try to win each game.”

Cubs catcher Welington Castillo drove in first baseman Anthony Rizzo with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning as Chicago (70-88) played spoiler on Tuesday.

Rizzo had reached with a one-out double off the center-field wall against Cardinals right-handed reliever Pat Neshek (7-2).

Rizzo, who went 3-for-5, advanced to third on right fielder Jorge Soler’s groundout, then scored on the hit by Castillo, who had homered earlier in the game.

“I was aggressive, looking for something over home plate that I can drive,” said Castillo, who went 2-for-5. “He threw me a slider over home plate. I was on top of that.”

Left-handed reliever Zac Rosscup (1-0) picked up the win.

Neshek worked a 1-2-3 ninth -- including two strikeouts -- and got one more to start the 10th when shortstop Javier Baez struck out looking.

Then he ran into trouble as Rizzo stroked a 1-2 pitch for his double.

“We haven’t run him out there for two innings in quite a while, and we needed him,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “Rizzo got a hold of one pretty well and got to a point where we ... put a righty in front of him and Castillo ended up putting together a good at-bat.”

Neither starting pitcher figured in the decision as Miller left after 4 1/3 innings.

Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks, making his 13th big league start, departed with one out in the sixth after St. Louis put runners on first and third with none out.

Center fielder Jon Jay pushed pinch hitter Oscar Taveras home from third with a groundout to second. Left fielder Matt Holliday then belted his 20th home run of the season to drive in third baseman Matt Carpenter and tie the game at 3-3.

Hendricks worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed three runs on five hits. He struck out four and walked one. Right-handed reliever Justin Grimm put two more runners on base but escaped without any damage.

The Cardinals threatened in the eighth as Holliday led off with a double off right-handed reliever Pedro Strop. He reached third on a wild pitch but was stranded when catcher Yadier Molina grounded out.

The Cubs had runners on first and second with one out in the eighth, but Cardinals reliever Carlos Martinez struck out Castillo and got pinch hitter Chris Coghlan to ground out.

Castillo’s 13th homer of the season gave the Cubs a 2-0 lead in the second inning. Castillo sent Miller’s 2-2 pitch deep into the left-field bleachers, driving in third baseman Luis Valbuena, who had walked.

Cubs left fielder Matt Szczur made it 3-0 with a leadoff home run to left on an 0-1 pitch in the fifth.

Miller then gave up a bouncing single to left by Hendricks, walked shortstop Javier Baez and departed in favor of left-hander Tyler Lyons.

Miller gave up three runs on five hits and two walks, with eight strikeouts, in 4 1/3 innings.

NOTES: The Cardinals’ 8-0 shutout of Chicago on Monday was their 22nd shutout of the season, the most since the club recorded 30 in 1968. ... Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said the flu bug that afflicted his clubhouse last weekend finally abated and that everyone is healthy. ... The Cardinals send RHP John Lackey (14-9, 3.86 ERA) against Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta (9-5, 2.65 ERA) in Wednesday’s series finale. Arrieta makes his first appearance since throwing his first career complete game Sept. 16 against the Reds. ... According to STATS Inc., RF Jorge Soler became the first Cub with 18 RBIs in his first 17 games since Mandy Books in 1925. ... The Cubs have a winning record in night games at Wrigley Field this season, going 21-16 with one more night game to play.