Wainwright, Cardinals blank Cubs on Opening Night

CHICAGO -- The St. Louis Cardinals wasted no time giving Adam Wainwright a quick lead Sunday.

The Cardinals’ ace right-hander then used an early two-run advantage as springboard to a six-inning scoreless effort as St. Louis claimed a 3-0 Opening Night victory over the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

“I was real impressed how Wainwright went about his business and set the tone,” said St. Louis manager Mike Matheny. “Obviously offense helps set that tone getting something on the board. But Adam -- having some tough spots and working out of trouble -- that’s what he does so well.”

Left fielder Matt Holliday reached base three times and drove in two runs for the defending National League Central champions.

Holliday went 2-for-4 and walked once, while third baseman Matt Carpenter added an RBI single and scored once off left-hander Jon Lester, making his first Cubs start.

“Not much working, little bit of a grind from the get-go,” said Lester. “A lot of balls up in the zone, I wasn’t real sharp. The ball was flat.”

Wainwright, coming off a 20-9 season, made his fourth career season season-opening start and third straight.

Wainwright allowed five hits and struck out six while throwing 101 pitches. He didn’t issue a walk. Right-handed reliever Trevor Rosenthal struck out the side in the ninth for the save.

Right fielder Jason Heyward went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored to lead a 10-hit St. Louis attack in his debut with the Cardinals.

“He hit the ball on the screws almost all night long,” said Matheny. “On the bases, (he‘s) just an exciting player. It was a good day for him.”

The Cubs, who kicked off the season under new manager Joe Maddon and with a major Wrigley Field construction project as a backdrop, had just five hits off four Cardinals pitchers. Three were doubles, with one apiece from center fielder Dexter Fowler, left fielder Chris Coghlan and catcher David Ross.

The Cardinals opened a 1-0 first-inning lead on Lester when Heyward launched a one-out double to right and scored on Holliday’s single to right on an 0-2 count.

St. Louis made it 2-0 in the second as second baseman Kolten Wong walked and later scored on leadoff man Carpenter’s single to right.

The Cardinals threatened in the fourth when Wong reached third after a one-out throwing error. But he stayed put as Lester struck out center fielder Jon Jay looking and forced Wainwright to ground out.

St. Louis scored again in the fifth when Carpenter led off with a single to right and came home on Holliday’s single to right-center.

Lester, who dealt with arm weakness during spring training, left with runners on second and third after throwing 89 pitches.

“He wasn’t as sharp as he can be, that’s obvious,” Maddon said. “The cutter wasn’t there for him tonight. Velocity started off real well for him -- I saw 93, 94 -- and it looked like he could find it when he wanted to, but primarily I don’t think his breaking ball was where he wanted it to be. That was the biggest difference.”

In the fifth, Cubs left-handed reliever Phil Coke intentionally walked catcher Yadier Molina to load the bases with two out for Wong, who struck out swinging to end the inning and the Cardinal threat.

Lester worked 4 1/3 innings and allowed eight hits and three runs while walking two and striking out six.

The top third of the Cardinals lineup combined for seven hits and all three RBIs.

“Against a tough left-handed pitcher that says a lot about what these guys can do,” Matheny said.

NOTES: Cubs LHP Jon Lester batted eighth in the Opening Night lineup, only the second time the Chicago pitcher batted in a spot other than No. 9 since 1914. RHP Jeff Samardzija batted eighth for the Cubs on Sept. 8, 2012, at Pittsburgh. ... Lester was the first Cubs left-hander to pitch a season opener since Terry Mulholland in 1997. ... The Cubs finalized their 25-man roster by purchasing the contract of INF Jonathan Herrera, who hit .300 during spring training, and designating OF Ryan Sweeney for assignment. ... After Monday’s off day, the series resumes Tuesday night as Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn takes on Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta. ... C Yadier Molina’s 11th Opening Day start is the most ever by a Cardinals catcher. ... The Cardinals will wear the letters OT on their left sleeve this season in memory of 22-year-old OF Oscar Taveras, who died in an automobile accident last October. St. Louis RHP Carlos Martinez is wearing No. 18 in honor of his late friend.