Cubs roll past Cardinals for 11th straight win

CHICAGO -- Matt Szczur made the most of his first appearance as the Chicago Cubs leadoff batter on Friday.

But Szczur, who was 3-for-4 with a double and two home runs, has typically been a reliable performer wherever Cubs manager Joe Maddon puts him.

"I show up for work every day and try to be the best no matter where I'm positioned at," said Szczur after the Cubs thumped the St. Louis Cardinals 13-2. "The guys have a lot of faith in me and Joe has tremendous faith in me. He puts me wherever and always expects me to produce."

The victory was the Cubs' 11th straight and second over the Cardinals in the four-game weekend series.

Chicago (73-41) now has a 14-game lead over second-place St. Louis (60-56) in the NL Central.

Other Cubs also had big days as Chicago pounded out 14 hits -- including five home runs -- while starter Jake Arrieta allowed just one run in a 5 2/3-inning outing.

Kris Bryant was 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs, while Willson Contreras slammed a three-run homer to pace an early attack as the Cubs scored seven times in the first two innings off Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright.

The Cubs used the long ball for six late runs -- all off Cardinals reliever Jerome Williams.

Szczur had a sixth-inning solo home run and a two-run blast in the seventh while he scored four times and had three RBIs.

Jorge Soler added a bases-empty shot later in the sixth while Javier Baez clubbed a two-run homer -- his 12th of the year -- in the seventh.

Arrieta (14-5) won his second straight decision, continuing a rebound from a July slump that saw three losses and two no-decisions.

Wainwright (9-7) was hammered early, giving up seven runs and departing after just two innings.

"I pitched terrible and stuff was bad, delivery was bad, everything was bad," Wainwright said. "That was pathetic. I was embarrassed, this team deserves better than that."

The Cubs sent eight men to the plate as they jumped on Wainwright for two first-inning runs.

Bryant's double into the left-field corner with none out opened a 1-0 lead, driving in Szczur who opened with a two-base hit to right.

Addison Russell made it 2-0 with a double to deep center with one out, scoring Bryant.

Bryant collected another double and RBI in the second when he brought home Szczur again, this time with a hit to the center-field wall. Soler scored Bryant with a two-out single to shallow center for a 4-0 lead.

It was the start of a five-run inning, capped by Contreras' seventh home run of the season. His first-pitch homer to left-center plated Soler and Russell.

Wainwright did not return for the third, replaced by reliever Seth Maness. Wainwright allowed six hits, walked three and struck out a pair while throwing 56 pitches.

Arrieta sailed through three innings and then loaded the bases in the fourth before pinch hitter Jeremy Hazelbaker flied out to Contreras in left to end the frame.

Arrieta lost the shutout with one out in the fifth when Stephen Piscotty clubbed his 16th homer of the season, a solo shot to center.

He departed with two outs in the sixth and a runner on base for reliever Justin Grimm, who made his second appearance since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Thursday.

"I really think if we caught the ball for him today a little more consistently we probably would have gotten six or seven innings," Maddon said. "The fastball had that little extra life at the end, the strike throwing was better and the curveball had great depth. ... It reminded me of last year."

Arrieta allowed one run on four hits, struck out six and walked just two and threw 105 pitches over his 5 2/3 innings.

While the Cardinals couldn't quite figure out Arrieta on Friday, Matheny said they were not in awe.

"We've put good bats against him, we always have," he said. "He executes, his stuff is good there's no question. But I don't think it's a situation with our guys are intimidated to the point where they can't go up there and put up a good at-bat."

Jedd Gyorko hit his 16th homer of the season in the eighth off Cubs reliever Joe Smith.

NOTES: Cardinals OF Matt Holliday was scheduled to see a Chicago hand specialist on Friday after suffering a fractured thumb in the 10th inning of Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Cubs. ... Holliday was placed on the 15-day disabled list but the Cardinals did not immediately make a corresponding move. ... St. Louis RHP Luke Weaver makes his major league debut in Saturday's third game of the series and faces Cubs RHP Kyle Hendricks (11-7, 2.17 ERA). ... Hendricks was named NL of the co-player of the week (with Miami's Ichiro Suzuki) on Monday. ... The Cubs have had winning streaks of 10 games or more in August or later just five times and none since a 10-game run in September 1953. ... The Cubs' plus-189 run differential entering Friday was by far the highest in the majors. Washington was second with a plus-136. ... Chicago's homestand continues with games against the Cardinals on Saturday and Sunday followed by a four-game series with the Brewers beginning next Tuesday.