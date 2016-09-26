Cubs dump Cardinals, set record for Wrigley wins

CHICAGO -- David Ross enjoyed quite the retirement party Sunday night.

In the Chicago Cubs' regular-season home finale, Ross homered, received four standing ovations and cried about three times, according to pitcher Jon Lester's count.

And he caught another Lester gem as the Chicago Cubs held off the St. Louis Cardinals 3-1 to set a franchise record for victories at Wrigley Field in a single season.

"Wow, what a treat for a backup catcher to get," said Ross, who plans to retire after the season.

Lester allowed three hits in 6 2/3 scoreless innings to earn his league-leading 19th victory. The National League Central champions went 57-24 at home this season and reached 99 victories overall, which they last accomplished in 1935.

The Cubs (99-56) took two of three against the Cardinals, who trail the Mets by 1 1/2 games and the Giants by a half-game in the NL wild-card standings.

"We're in a good position right now," St. Louis starting pitcher Carlos Martinez said through a translator. "I also think we have a great shot at winning the World Series."

Lester (19-4) struck out seven while lowering his ERA to 2.28, second lowest in the majors behind his teammate Kyle Hendricks (2.06), another candidate for the NL Cy Young Award. Lester hasn't allowed more than two runs in a start since July 24 against the Milwaukee Brewers.

"Jon was fantastic again," manager Joe Maddon said. "Definitely making a strong case for the award."

Ross exited the game with two outs in the seventh to his final standing ovation of the night from the crowd of 40,859. He initially became upset, thinking Maddon was removing Lester early.

"I'm overwhelmed with emotions and thoughts and reflection," Ross said.

Lester talked with Maddon about setting up Ross' exit.

"It was my idea -- I'm sure he hates me for it," Lester said. "But I felt like that was going to be the best time for people to really be able to recognize him. There's not many backup catchers in this game that get that."

Lester left the game soon after with two on in the seventh. Carl Edwards Jr. struck out Randal Grichuk to stop the rally.

The Cardinals cut the lead to 2-1 on Jhonny Peralta's RBI single in the eighth. Edwards issued a leadoff walk to Jose Martinez, who scored on Peralta's hit. Brandon Moss flied out to leave the tying run at third.

Willson Contreras' bases-loaded single in the bottom of the eighth scored an insurance run for the Cubs.

Carlos Martinez (15-9) gave up two runs and six hits in six innings on a day when he was mourning his friend, Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez, who died early Sunday in a boating accident. Martinez wrote "JF 16" on his cap and on the mound.

"Today was a tough day, and he wanted to go out and do something special. I believe he did," Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said.

The Cubs paid tribute by displaying a white Fernandez jersey in their dugout, and Chicago players Jorge Soler and Contreras had his initials written on their hats.

The Cubs went ahead 2-0 on back-to-back doubles by Ben Zobrist and Addison Russell in the sixth. Russell's hit was reviewed after it was initially ruled foul when the ball struck the chalk on the left field line. Martinez intentionally walked Ross to bring up Lester, who struck out.

Ross hit his 10th home run for a 1-0 Cubs lead in the fifth.

"It was just fitting David would hit a home run, isn't it?" Maddon said. "It had to have happened tonight."

Ross sent the first pitch from Martinez into the left field bleachers.

"He's going to retire and he deserves that respect, and I understand the fans wanted to cheer for him and have that moment," Martinez said. "But I also wanted to strike him out."

Ross, 39, took a curtain call. He has double-digit home runs for the first time since 2007, when he had 17.

"All around, Jon threw great. What a great night, what a great way to end an amazing home season with a win," Ross said. "I couldn't write it any better."

Aroldis Chapman ended the game with a strikeout with one on to earn his 16th save.

"We took a few good at-bats, but overall we couldn't string them together," Matheny said. "Once again, that big hit, we were missing."

NOTES: Cardinals SS Aledmys Diaz sat out. He has been dealing with arm weakness after returning from a broken right thumb. Manager Mike Matheny said the team will allow him to leave to attend the funeral of Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez, who died Sunday in a boating accident. ... OF Kolten Wong remained out of the Cardinals' lineup after face-planting trying to make a catch Friday. ... The Cubs have scheduled LHP Rob Zastryzny (1-0, 1.46 ERA) to start Thursday as part of a bullpen day against the Pirates. Manager Joe Maddon said he wants to keep LHP Mike Montgomery (1-1, 3.03), who was previously used as a sixth starter, in the bullpen. ... Maddon revealed the Cubs' rotation for the final three games of the regular season in Cincinnati will be RHP Jason Hammel on Friday, LHP Jon Lester on Saturday and RHP Kyle Hendricks next Sunday.