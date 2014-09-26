Preview: Cardinals at Diamondbacks

The St. Louis Cardinals have control of their own destiny in the National League Central and couldnt ask for a better opponent as they attempt to secure their second division crown in as many years. With their magic number to clinch the Central at three, the Cardinals begin their final regular-season series Friday when they open a three-game road set against the Arizona Diamondbacks. St. Louis has dropped three of four and holds a one-game lead over red-hot Pittsburgh as a result.

Perhaps there is no better time for the Cardinals to face the Diamondbacks, who own the worst record in the majors (63-96) and were swept in St. Louis in the teams first series back in late May. Arizona is 1-8 over its last nine contests and has scored a total of 23 runs in the losses  numbers that do not bode well against a St. Louis pitching staff that has recorded a 2.53 ERA in September. The Diamondbacks are assured of finishing with the second-worst mark in their 17-year team history with fewer than two wins this weekend.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (5-6, 3.18 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Trevor Cahill (3-12, 5.55)

Wacha on Saturday fell one out shy of qualifying for his first win since June 17, allowing two runs on six hits in 4 2/3 frames during a 8-4 victory over Cincinnati. The 23-year-old, who is 0-1 with a 6.17 ERA in three September turns, managed to throw 78 pitches in his longest outing since returning from a mid-June shoulder injury. Wacha was highly effective in his only start against the Diamondbacks this season, allowing two hits and three walks over six scoreless innings May 21.

Enduring easily the worst of his six big-league seasons, Cahill fell to 0-3 with a 7.23 ERA in September following a 5-1 setback in Colorado on Saturday. The 2006 second-round pick of the Oakland Athletics surrendered five runs on a season-high 10 hits in only five frames and is winless in six turns after compiling back-to-back victories in mid-August. Cahill made two relief appearances versus the Cardinals on consecutive days in May and is 0-3 with a 4.01 ERA all-time against them.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Diamondbacks on Thursday named Dave Stewart as their new senior vice president and general manager.

2. With only one win over the weekend, the Cardinals will avoid a series sweep of three or more games for the first time since 2005.

3. Arizona, which ranks 26th in the majors in runs (604), needs 12 more to avoid finishing with the fewest in franchise history.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Diamondbacks 2