Preview: Cardinals at Diamondbacks

A pair of last-place clubs have had a major impact on the National League Central race, but the St. Louis Cardinals still have an ace to play in their regular-season finale. Holding a one-game lead over Pittsburgh in their bid for a second straight division title, the Cardinals send 20-game winner Adam Wainwright to the mound Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. “We’re up one with one to go with our ace on the mound,” righty Lance Lynn said, “so we’re in a good spot.”

St. Louis also appeared to be in a good spot to clinch Saturday night with Lynn on the mound after the Pirates lost earlier in the day, but Arizona’s Mark Trumbo smacked a pair of homers to delay the Cardinals’ title hopes. “I think history shows that I can be a tad streaky,” Trumbo told reporters. “Sometimes the good times are pretty good and vice versa. Recently it has been going OK.” Trumbo has gone deep five times while driving in 11 runs over his last six games.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (20-9, 2.38 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (11-8, 3.57)

Wainwright had some rocky outings last month but has been magnificent down the stretch, winning five consecutive starts and taking a 21-inning scoreless streak into Sunday’s start. Wainwright blanked the Chicago Cubs on three hits over seven innings last time out after tossing a complete-game shutout versus Milwaukee in his previous turn. Wainwright had permitted two runs over his last four starts as he seeks his career-high 21st win.

Collmenter has turned a corner since a four-start winless drought and pitching brilliantly in his last six turns, going 3-1 while permitting a total of six earned runs. He yielded two runs on five hits over 6 1/3 innings to beat Minnesota on Monday - his sixth straight outing allowing two runs or fewer. Collmenter has never made a start against the Cardinals, but is 2-0 with one run allowed in 10 2/3 innings in three relief stints.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cardinals LF Matt Holliday was forced to leave Saturday’s game due to flu-like symptoms.

2. Diamondbacks LF Ender Inciarte has hit safely in 15 straight games, the longest run in the majors.

3. Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter is batting .371 in 17 games against Arizona.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 3, Diamondbacks 2