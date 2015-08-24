Preview: Cardinals at Diamondbacks

While the St. Louis Cardinals have controlled matters from the outset in the National League Central, the Arizona Diamondbacks are looking to continue their unlikely run for the top spot in the West. The Diamondbacks attempt to maintain their push in the division race when they begin a big four-game series with the visiting Cardinals on Monday.

Behind 6 2/3 scoreless innings from Chase Anderson and home runs by Welington Castillo and David Peralta, Arizona cruised to a 4-0 win in Cincinnati on Sunday to complete a four-game sweep. The victory vaulted the Diamondbacks over .500 (62-61) for the first time since April 22 and within five games of the struggling first-place Los Angeles Dodgers - Arizona’s smallest deficit since July 8. The Cardinals avoided a sweep in San Diego with a 10-3 romp on Sunday afternoon, riding two homers and a triple by surging rookie Stephen Piscotty to maintain a four-game lead over Pittsburgh in the Central. St. Louis swept the Diamondbacks at home in three close games in May and has won nine of the last 10 meetings overall.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, ESPN2, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (9-8, 2.94 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (3-9, 3.38)

Lynn bounced back from a dismal effort two outings ago to limit San Francisco to two runs in 6 2/3 innings on Tuesday but still suffered his second straight loss as he issued a season-high five walks. He held Arizona to two earned runs over six frames as part of the Cardinals’ three-game sweep in May and is 2-0 with a 2.68 ERA in eight career meetings (six starts). Castillo is 4-for-6 with a home run against Lynn while Peralta is 3-for-4 with one blast.

Ray has suffered the loss in four straight outings and dropped his last five decisions overall, often falling victim to poor run support. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in six of his last eight appearances, including a quality start in a 4-1 setback at Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The 23-year-old, who never has faced St. Louis, is 0-4 with a 4.45 ERA at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Piscotty has collected four home runs, two triples and two doubles in his last eight games.

2. Arizona has won 16 of the last 17 contests in which it has homered.

3. Cardinals OF Peter Bourjos is hitless in 20 straight at-bats.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Diamondbacks 4