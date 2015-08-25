Preview: Cardinals at Diamondbacks

The St. Louis Cardinals will try to maintain their mastery of the Arizona Diamondbacks when the teams continue a big four-game series Tuesday in Phoenix. Monday’s 5-3 win in the series opener gave the Cardinals a 4-0 mark against the Diamondbacks this season and wins in 10 of the last 11 meetings.

The result allowed St. Louis to keep its lead in the National League Central at 3 1/2 games and ended Arizona’s four-game winning streak, dropping the hosts 5 1/2 back in the West. While the Diamondbacks have crawled back into the divisional race, slugger Paul Goldschmidt has largely been absent from the surge. Removing his four-hit effort Saturday in Cincinnati, the three-time All-Star is 2-for-31 since the action of Aug. 16 and he hit into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded to end of one of Arizona’s many wasted opportunities Monday, finishing 0-for-4. Goldschmidt might have a tough time bouncing back versus Cardinals starter Jaime Garcia, against whom he is 0-for-5 with three strikeouts.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (5-4, 1.79 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Robbie Ray (3-9, 3.38)

Garcia let up three runs in 6 1/3 innings to help the Cardinals to a win over San Francisco on Wednesday, which left him at 2-0 with a 1.35 ERA in four August starts. He has allowed three earned runs or fewer in each of his 12 starts this year. The 29-year-old gave up a season-high four runs (three earned) in six frames to get the win against Arizona at home May 26 and is 4-0 with a 2.78 ERA in four career encounters.

Ray originally was scheduled to start Monday but had his start pushed back a day as part of an effort to give the rotation an extra day of rest amid a busy stretch. He has lost each of his four starts this month while posting a 5.48 ERA. The 23-year-old, who has never faced St. Louis, is 0-4 with a 4.45 ERA at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals’ four wins in the season series have come by a total of six runs.

2. St. Louis SS Jhonny Peralta is 9-for-26 during a seven-game hitting streak.

3. Diamondbacks CF A.J. Pollock was named NL Player of the Week on Monday after hitting .483 (12-for-29) from Aug. 17-23.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Diamondbacks 4