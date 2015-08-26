Preview: Cardinals at Diamondbacks

The St. Louis Cardinals are closing in on another postseason appearance and appear determined to keep the Arizona Diamondbacks from joining them. The Cardinals, who lead the National League Central by 4 1/2 games over second-place Pittsburgh, are 5-0 against the Diamondbacks this season and have won 11 of the last 12 meetings heading into Wednesday’s contest at Chase Field.

The Diamondbacks entered the series riding high following a four-game sweep at Cincinnati, but have dropped the last two games against St. Louis by a combined score of 14-4 to fall 6 1/2 games behind the NL West-leading Dodgers. First baseman Paul Goldschmidt snapped a lengthy slump with six hits in his last 13 at-bats, but second baseman Chris Owings may need a day off after going 0-for-12 over the last three games. The Cardinals are hoping a little rest helped struggling second baseman Kolten Wong, who was held out of the starting lineup for three straight games before returning with two hits in Tuesday’s 9-1 victory. Wong figures to be in the lineup again Wednesday next to shortstop Jhonny Peralta, who is 11-for-30 during an eight-game hitting streak.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH John Lackey (10-8, 2.99 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (3-3, 4.09)

Lackey saw his streak of 12 straight quality starts come to an end Friday as San Diego rocked him for five runs (four earned) over six innings. The 36-year-old is 2-5 with a 4.40 ERA in 12 starts away from Busch Stadium compared to an 8-3 mark and 1.91 ERA in 13 home starts. Aaron Hill is 6-for-27 with a home run against Lackey, who owns a 2.08 ERA in two career starts against the Diamondbacks.

Corbin’s comeback from Tommy John surgery hit a rough spot Thursday when he allowed four runs on eight hits in two innings against Cincinnati. The 26-year-old, who is making his first career start against St. Louis, has experienced mixed results in nine starts since coming off the disabled list last month. “We just have to be patient and the good we get, we will be really happy about it and if he struggles we just deal with it when it comes,” manager Chip Hale told Fox Sports.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cardinals are 61-3 when leading after seven innings.

2. Arizona is 16-2 in its last 18 games when hitting a home run.

3. St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said 1B Matt Adams (quadriceps) could return as early as next week.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 6, Diamondbacks 4