Preview: Cardinals at Diamondbacks

The St. Louis Cardinals look to continue their home run barrage when they play the third of four straight games at Arizona on Wednesday. Brandon Moss and Stephen Piscotty went deep in the Cardinals’ 8-2 victory over the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, their 14th win in the last 16 meetings between the teams.

Those blasts were the 31st and 32nd of the season for St. Louis - tied with Arizona for the major-league lead - and gave the club nine home runs in its last four games, during which it is averaging 8.5 runs. Left fielder Matt Holliday (leg) was out of the Cardinals’ lineup Tuesday but Jeremy Hazelbaker - who homered in the series opener - stepped in and joined Moss and Piscotty in obtaining multiple hits. The Diamondbacks kept pace in the home run department but they were relatively meaningless solo shots in the ninth inning as they fell to 2-3 on their current homestand. Adam Wainwright of St. Louis and Patrick Corbin of Arizona will be tasked with keeping the ball in the park when they square off Wednesday.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (0-3, 7.25 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Patrick Corbin (1-2, 3.51)

Following back-to-back rocky outings, Wainwright took a step forward with a quality start his last time out, allowing three runs in six innings at San Diego. He has walked just two batters over the last two outings after issuing eight in his first two, but still has more free passes (10) than strikeouts (nine) on the season. The three-time All-Star owns a 2.36 ERA in 12 games (nine starts) against Arizona but will be wary of leadoff man Jean Segura, who is 8-for-19 with a homer and a double versus Wainwright.

While he has been solid on the road, Corbin has served up three home runs in each of his two home starts - including Friday in a loss to Pittsburgh - and is 0-2 with a 5.54 ERA at Chase Field. On the plus side, the 26-year-old has lasted at least six innings in all four outings and has walked only five in 25 2/3 innings. Corbin let up one run in six innings in his lone career start against the Cardinals last August.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks LF Yasmany Tomas homered Tuesday and is batting .358 during an 11-game hitting streak.

2. Arizona RHP Brad Ziegler has converted a team-record 32 straight saves.

3. Cardinals SS Aledmys Diaz is 13-for-22 during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Diamondbacks 4