The Arizona Diamondbacks appeared to be on the brink of wasting a fast start to the season in the middle of last month while the St. Louis Cardinals were flying high and on top of their division. The tide has shifted dramatically for both teams since, and the Diamondbacks hope to keep rolling Tuesday when they host the opener of a three-game set against the Cardinals.

Arizona lost seven of its first 12 last month to fall to 21-18 following a May 14 extra-inning setback to Pittsburgh but has rebounded by winning 28 of 38 to keep pace with the red-hot National League West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers. The Diamondbacks (49-28) improved to 15-3 over their last 18 games overall and won for the 14th time in the last 16 at home following Monday's 6-1 triumph over Philadelphia to claim their fifth consecutive series victory at Chase Field. St. Louis won nine of its first 12 in May to reach a season-best six games over .500, but the club has dropped 25 of 39 since May 14. The Cardinals have homered in 15 straight games and will enter Arizona with a bit of momentum, however, scoring 16 runs while winning each of their last two games, including an 8-2 decision on Monday in a makeup game with Cincinnati.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (6-6, 2.87 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Taijuan Walker (6-3, 3.43)

After tying a season high with 11 strikeouts during a four-hit shutout against the Phillies two starts earlier, Martinez took the loss Thursday in Philadelphia after allowing three runs (two earned) - including a pair of homers - over six innings. The 2015 All-Star has posted a quality start in 10 of his last 11 outings, although he has struggled away from home (2-5, 4.29 ERA). Paul Goldschmidt, Chris Owings and David Peralta are all 2-for-10 against Martinez, who is 2-0 with a 1.76 ERA in four appearances (two starts) at Chase Field.

Walker collected his third win in as many turns Wednesday in Colorado, yielding three runs on six hits and four walks while striking out eight in six frames. The 24-year-old Louisiana native has issued at least three free passes in four of his six outings since the beginning of May but held the opposition to three runs or fewer every time and is 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA in June. Walker is 2-1 with a 4.56 ERA in four trips to the mound at home entering his first career start against St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Owings went 2-for-3 on Monday to extend his career-best hitting streak to 12 games.

2. Cardinals OF Randal Grichuk is 4-for-10 and has homered in each of his two games since he was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Sunday.

3. Goldschmidt, who did not play Monday, has reached base safely in a club-record 41 consecutive home games and is hitting .423 over his last 12 games overall.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 5, Cardinals 3