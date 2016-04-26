Diamondbacks 12, Cardinals 7

PHOENIX -- Jean Segura had four hits including a three-run home run in a nine-run sixth inning that gave the Arizona Diamondbacks the lead for good in a 12-7 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at Chase Field.

Segura hit a 1-2 pitch from Kevin Siegrist into the left-field seats for a 7-5 lead that grew to 11-5 as Arizona had nine hits and sent 14 men to the plate against four Cardinals pitchers in the inning.

Chris Owings had two RBI singles in the sixth and Welington Castillo had two hits and a two-run single in the inning as the D-backs (11-10) won for the seventh time in nine games.

Right-hander Zack Greinke (2-2) gave up seven runs and 11 hits in 6 2/3 innings for his first victory in three home starts, and his single in the sixth inning extended his hitting streak to four games. He has given up 18 runs in 16 2/3 innings at Chase Field this season.

Jeremy Hazelbaker tripled, homered and drove in three runs for the Cardinals after replacing Matt Holliday, who left with a right leg cramp in the third inning.

Matt Carpenter had two hits and a bases-empty homer and Stephen Piscotty had two hits and an RBI for the Cardinals (10-9), who had won their last two.

Castillo and Owings had three hits apiece and Owings had three RBIs. Segura leads the NL with 32 hits.

With the Cardinals leading 5-2, Castillo doubled and Peralta tripled to knock out St. Louis starter Jaime Garcia in the sixth. Owings singled in a run to make it 5-4 and Greinke singled before Segura’s one-out homer.

Yasmany Tomas later doubled in a run, Castillo singled in two and Owings capped the scoring with an RBI single. Tomas, who had two doubles, extended his hitting streak to 11 games, tying a career high.

Carpenter led off the game with a single and, after a force out Holliday hit an RBI triple off the right-field fence. Holliday scored on a groundout by Brandon Moss to make it 2-0.

Holliday was removed after grounding out in the third inning with what the Cardinals called a right leg cramp. Holliday missed 72 games last season with a torn right quadriceps.

Tomas doubled, took third on David Peralta’s infield single and scored on the first of two passed balls by Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina to make it 2-1 in the second inning.

Tomas walked and scored to tie the game in the fourth inning after a Castillo single and groundouts by Peralta and Chris Owings. It was 2-2.

Diaz singled in the fifth and moved up on a Garcia sacrifice bunt and a groundout before scoring on Piscotty’s infield hit off Greinke’s glove.

Hazelbaker’s two-run homer into the first row of the left-field stands, upheld by an umpire’s review, made it 5-2.

NOTES: Arizona recalled LHP Keith Hessler from Double-A Mobile and RHP Dominic Leone from Triple-A Reno on Monday to add bullpen depth. RHP Evan Marshall and RHP Tyler Wagner were optioned to Reno to make room on the roster. Wagner threw three innings and Marshall one when the Arizona bullpen was needed for 10 innings in a 12-10, 13-inning loss to Pittsburgh on Thursday. ... Manager Mike Matheny said the Cardinals would get dugout updates on the St. Louis Blues’ playoff game against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. “We pull for the hometown team, too.” ... Arizona manager Chip Hale, on pinch-hitting P Zack Greinke and putting P Shelby Miller in left field late in the 12-10, 13-inning loss to Pittsburgh on Sunday: “I don’t want to have to pinch-hit Zack Greinke. I don’t want to put one of my pitchers out in the outfield ever. But it’s a baseball game, and we can’t just throw in the towel and stop the game. We tried to put the team out there we thought could handle it.” Miller is scheduled to face St. Louis, which selected him in the first round of the 2009 draft. Miller was 1-1 with an 0.59 ERA in two starts against the Cardinals with Atlanta last season. ...The Chase Field roof was closed Monday. The temperature outside at first pitch was 74 degrees. It was 76 degrees inside.