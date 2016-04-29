Diamondbacks 3, Cardinals 0

PHOENIX -- Chris Herrmann and Brandon Drury homered, and Rubby De La Rosa pitched seven scoreless innings in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ 3-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at Chase Field.

Herrmann hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Drury hit a bases-empty homer in the fourth off right-hander Michal Wacha (2-1).

De La Rosa (3-3) gave up two hits and two walks and had a career-high 10 strikeouts in his longest outing of the year.

The Cardinals (12-10) had only one runner get as far as second base, when Yadier Molina singled with one out in the second inning and Matt Adams walked. De La Rosa got out of the inning with a strikeout and a routine groundout.

De La Rosa retired 13 of 15 batters after Stephen Piscotty’s single with two outs in the third inning, one runner reaching on a walk and another on an infield error. He threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of the 26 batters he faced.

Drury had two of Arizona’s six hits, and Jean Segura extended his NL-leading hit total to 36 with an eighth-inning double.

Daniel Hudson blanked St. Louis in the eighth, and submariner Brad Ziegler pitched the ninth inning to earn his fifth save Arizona (12-12). He threw one pitch overhand.

Molina has a 10-game hitting streak.

Piscotty hit safely in all four games of the series, going 8-for-14.

Wacha gave up five hits and three runs in seven innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

In the second inning, Drury hit a bloop double to short center field, with shortstop Aledmys Diaz letting the ball fall behind him. Herrmann followed with his second homer of the season for a 2-0 lead.

Herrmann had homers in two consecutive at-bats in his last two starts. He hit a three-run homer to cap a five-run eighth inning in the Diamondbacks’ 7-1 victory over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Drury hit his third homer of the season off the facing of the second deck of the left field stands with two outs in the fourth inning to make it 3-0.

NOTES: St. Louis opens a three-game home series against the Atlanta Braves on Friday following a night game in Arizona on Thursday, after which they will lose two hours in the time change. “I think it’s ridiculous,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s going to be a long night. I think most of us will watch the sun come up on the way home on the drive back from the airport.” ... Arizona recalled RHP Jake Barrett from Triple-A Reno and optioned RHP Dominic Leone to Reno to add a fresh arm to the bullpen. Diamondbacks relievers entered the game with 94 1/3 innings pitched, the most in the major leagues and 10 more than No. 2 Pittsburgh. ... St. Louis SS Aledmys Diaz entered the day with a major-league-leading .468 batting average after getting enough plate appearances to quality after Wednesday’s game. He was 5-for-12 in the first three games of the Arizona series after going 9-for-11 in a three-game series in San Diego to start the road trip. Diaz went 0-for-3 Thursday, his average falling to .446.