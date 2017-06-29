PHOENIX -- Jedd Gyorko drove in two runs, Adam Wainwright limited Arizona to two runs over 6 1/3 innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals made good use of all six hits for a 4-3 victory Wednesday night, only the third Diamondbacks' loss in 16 games.

Arizona starter Zack Godley (3-2) gave up only two hits in seven innings but took the loss. He was hurt by his own wildness in the middle innings as he walked three, hit two batters and threw a wild pitch.

The Diamondbacks, the majors' hottest team since mid-May with 29 wins in 40 games, struggled to get key hits against Wainwright and relievers Tyler Lyons, Brett Cecil and Trevor Rosenthal, who finished up in the ninth rather than usual closer Seung Hwan Oh.

Rosenthal's save was his fourth in six opportunities, but it didn't come easy. He walked two and threw two wild pitches -- one for a run -- before getting David Peralta to ground out with two runners on.

St. Louis, which gave up four runs over the final three innings to lose to Arizona 6-5 in 10 innings on Tuesday night, added an insurance run in the eighth against reliever Braden Shipley. Matt Carpenter doubled to right, and after a pair of strikeouts, Gyorko doubled to center.

Wainwright (8-5) gave up eight hits and walked one but struck out eight while repeatedly getting key outs when he needed them. He struck out Paul Goldschmidt to leave the bases loaded in the third, limited Arizona to a run despite giving up two doubles to start the fourth, and got Brandon Drury to line out following Chris Owings' two-out double in the sixth.

The Cardinals had lost four of their previous six and 16 of their previous 25. Arizona lost for only the second time in its last 13 at Chase Field.

The Cardinals didn't get a hit off Godley for the first three innings, then needed only two singles to take a 3-0 lead in the fourth with the help of some wildness.

The right-hander walked Carpenter and hit Stephen Piscotty with a pitch around Tommy Pham's single, and Gyorko also walked to force in a run. Yadier Molina then laced a two-run single to left field, making it 3-0 and extending his hitting streak to 14 games.

Arizona got a run back against Wainwright in the bottom of the fourth on successive doubles by Jake Lamb and Owings but missed a chance to pick up additional scoring when the right-hander struck out Drury, Rey Fuentes and Jeff Mathis in succession. Drury and Mathis both went down on contested third strikes.

Drury managed to stay in the game despite taking a slow walk back to the dugout, but plate umpire D.J. Reyburn ejected Mathis for arguing too much. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo also was quickly tossed when he raced out of the dugout out to protest.

The ejections were the Diamondbacks' first this season.

NOTES: Cardinals SS Paul DeJong was brushed by a fan who ran onto the field and nearly reached the infield before five security guards corralled him. ... Diana Taurasi, who recently became the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, threw a high, hard fastball during the ceremonial first pitch. It was a much more impressive throw than that last week by Suns first-round pick Josh Jackson, whose soft toss landed about 15 feet wide of home plate. ... The Cardinals made a somewhat surprising move, demoting 2016 NL All-Star INF Aledmys Diaz to Triple-A Memphis and bringing up INF Alex Mejia, who was only recently promoted from Double-A Springfield to Triple-A Memphis. Diaz was batting .261 and had a team-high 71 hits. ... Diamondbacks INF Nick Ahmed will be out six to eight weeks with a fractured right hand that required surgery Wednesday to insert three pins. He was replaced by INF Ketel Marte, who led all minor leaguers with 105 hits for Reno of the Pacific Coast League.