Trumbo, Diamondbacks keep Cardinals from clinching

PHOENIX -- Arizona first baseman Mark Trumbo made certain the suspense remained in the NL Central race.

Trumbo continued a late-season surge with two home runs, and his tiebreaking three-run shot in the seventh inning lifted the Diamondbacks to a 5-2 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night at Chase Field.

Arizona prevented the Cardinals from clinching their second straight division title.

“All we can really do now is play spoiler, so hopefully we can go out and beat them again tomorrow,” Arizona left-hander Wade Miley said.

Trumbo followed one-out singles by center fielder A.J. Pollock and right fielder David Peralta with a homer to left field off right-hander Seth Maness (6-4) to break a 2-2 tie in the seventh inning.

”A guy with a good sinker, trying to stay inside the ball,“ Trumbo said. ”My thoughts were actually right-center, but because of that I was able to get under the ball a little bit. Fortunately I got a pitch I could work with.

“We’re aware of what is going on outside of here, their situation. We’re still playing for us.”

The Cardinals (89-72) failed in their first chance to clinch the National League Central title, but they still lead Pittsburgh (88-73) by one game with one to play.

“He beat my best pitch,” Maness said. “A sinker in and he got it. He did a good job.”

Third baseman Matt Carpenter had two hits and scored a run for the Cardinals, who will start 20-game winner Adam Wainwright against the Diamondbacks on Sunday.

The Pirates are scheduled to start Gerrit Cole (11-5) at Cincinnati in a game that is scheduled to begin three hours earlier.

“We’ve got Game 162. I think that’s how the schedule makers draw it up,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “It’s supposed to mean something and it does for us.”

Trumbo has six homers and 17 RBIs in his last 11 games, with two two-homer games. He has 14 homers this season despite missing 11 weeks with a stress fracture in his left foot. He had 29, 32 and 34 homers in his previous three seasons, all with the Los Angeles Angels.

“I aim to be as consistent as I can be, but I think history shows I can be a tad streaky,” Trumbo said. “Sometimes the good times are pretty good, and sometimes the others are not. It seems like recently it has been going OK.”

Right-hander Randall Delgado (4-4) pitched three innings of one-hit relief and right-hander Addison Reed posted his 32nd save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Right fielder David Peralta had three hits, including his eighth homer of the season, and scored twice for Arizona (64-97), which was playing its second game under interim manager Alan Trammell after Kirk Gibson was fired Friday.

St. Louis had just two hits and did not get a runner past second base after scoring twice in the second inning to tie the score at 2.

Cardinals starter Lance Lynn gave up two runs and nine hits in six innings. He struck out six.

“We’re up one with one to go with our ace on the mound, so we’re in a good spot,” Lynn said.

Pollock had two hits and left fielder Ender Inciarte singled to extend his hitting streak to 15 games.

David Peralta and Trumbo hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the first inning for a quick 2-0 lead.

St. Louis tied it in the third inning off Miley, who gave up two runs and six hits in five innings.

Carpenter and right fielder Randal Grichuk singled before left fielder Matt Holliday walked to load the bases. Shortstop Jhonny Peralta hit a sacrifice fly to drive in one, and Grichuk scored from second base when the next batter, first baseman Matt Adams, struck out but reached on a wild pitch.

NOTES: St. Louis LF Matt Holliday left the game in the sixth inning with flu-like symptoms, the Cardinals said. Holliday dropped a sinking line drive by Arizona 1B Mark Trumbo for an error in the fifth inning. ... Arizona 1B Paul Goldschmidt took batting practice Saturday for the first time since he suffered a season-ending broken finger when he was struck by a pitch Aug. 1. “I think we would all admit, No. 1, how much we missed him,” acting manager Alan Trammell said. “Obviously, that has hurt us tremendously.” ... Trammell opted to manage the final three games of the season even after being fired along with manager Kirk Gibson on Friday afternoon. “The game is bigger than any of us and I felt that I could finish this thing out, as difficult as it is,” said Trammell, who had been Gibson’s bench coach since Gibson’s first full season in 2011. ... St. Louis 2B Mark Ellis was 0-for-2 with a strikeout against LHP Wade Mile. Ellis started because he was 10-for-26 with four home runs in the career matchup.