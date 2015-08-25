Cardinals chug past Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Lance Lynn picked up Greg Garcia after the second baseman committed two errors, and Garcia was determined to reciprocate when he batted in the seventh inning.

Garcia’s aggressive baserunning proved crucial Monday as the Cardinals topped the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-3.

“To be honest, I wanted to do something to get him the win,” Garcia said of Lynn. “I was like, ‘I‘m going to hit a home run,’ but I know better than that. I saw an opportunity to be aggressive and try to change the game. It worked out this time.”

Garcia singled to open the seventh inning off Arizona right-hander Jhoulys Chacin (0-1), then alertly took third when no one covered the bag on pinch hitter Peter Bourjos’ sacrifice bunt down the third base line. Garcia slid around Diamondbacks catcher Welington Castillo, who had the throw from first bounce bounce off his glove as he ran to the bag.

Center fielder Tommy Pham’s single scored Garcia to snap a 2-2 tie, and catcher Yadier Molina’s two-run single capped a three-run inning.

“It’s one of those things that you are taught that when you are little, but it never comes up,” Garcia said. “It was going to be a tough throw for the guy across the diamond, and the guy was going to have to catch it on the run and tag me on the run.”

Garcia and Castillo collided at third base, and Garcia was removed in the bottom of the seventh with a bruised thumb. The injury is not believed to be serious.

Third baseman Matt Carpenter hit his 19th homer of the season in the third inning, and Lynn (10-8) gave up two runs in six innings to become the Cardinals’ fourth 10-game winner.

Lynn induced double-play grounders in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. The one in the fifth came on a 3-2 pitch to first baseman Paul Goldschmidt after a throwing error by Garcia, whose back foot slipped as he was attempting to throw to second and the ball went into left field to put two runners on.

“Any time you get the three-hole hitter out with the bases loaded and you get two outs out of it, it is a big situation,” Lynn said.

Left fielder David Peralta had four of Arizona’s 14 hits, driving in a run with a ninth-inning single before right-hander Trevor Rosenthal struck out pinch hitter Yasmany Tomas for his 39th save.

“We did a great job of getting guys in scoring position with some of our good RBI guys coming up in ‘Goldy’ and (second baseman Aaron) Hill,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said. “We just hit into some double plays. You also have to give the pitcher credit. He made good pitches, Molina called good pitches, and they took advantage of us being a little too aggressive.”

Molina had two hits as St. Louis improved its major-league-best record to 79-45. The Cardinals won for the third time in five games.

Chacin, making his first major league start since June 2014 after his contract was purchased from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day, gave up three runs (two earned) in 6 1/3 innings. He struck out five and walked one.

The Diamondbacks (62-62) won their previous four games, and they were attempting to get two games over .500 for the first time this season.

Arizona catcher Welington Castillo had two hits, including his 17th homer, and center fielder A.J. Pollock added two hits.

“We made some mental mistakes, and they cost us,” Hale said. “As you learn to win and be a winning team, a winning organization, you can’t have games like that.”

NOTES: St. Louis concluded a three-game sweep of Arizona at Busch Stadium with a walk-off win May 27, the last time Arizona RHP Brad Ziegler failed on a save chance. Ziegler converted his next 21 save opportunities. ... Arizona RHP Jhoulys Chacin, who signed as a minor league free agent June 20 after exercising an out clause in his minor league deal with Cleveland, was 5-3 with a 3.39 ERA in 12 starts at Triple-A Reno. He was 38-48 with a 3.78 ERA in five seasons with Colorado. ... Arizona RHP Zack Godley was optioned to Double-A Mobile, and 1B/OF Danny Dorn was designated for assignment to make room on the 40-man roster for Chacin. ... St. Louis 2B Kolten Wong received a second consecutive start off, with Greg Garcia opening at second base. Wong has one hit in his past 19 at-bats. ... Arizona RHP Archie Bradley was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A Reno.