Cardinals dominate Diamondbacks, 9-1

PHOENIX -- St. Louis Cardinals left-hander Jaime Garcia batted before he threw a pitch Tuesday, which must rank pretty high on a starting pitcher’s wish list.

The Cardinals scored four runs while batting around in the first inning, and Garcia gave up only one run and four hits in six innings in a 9-1 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Tuesday.

“We were talking about that the other day -- it’s a good feeling when you get to hit in the first inning,” Garcia said. “It means something good is happening. It’s always good to score runs.”

St. Louis right fielder Jason Heyward drove in two runs and scored twice, and his two-run single sparked the four-run first as Garcia (6-4) dropping his ERA to 1.77 in 13 starts around two stints on the disabled list this season.

Catcher Yadier Molina and shortstop Jhonny Peralta drove in two runs apiece and center fielder Tommy Pham had three hits and scored three times as the Cardinals (80-45) won their third straight.

Garcia, who struck out six and walked one, improved his career record against Arizona to 5-0 while striking out six and walking one.

“This is a tough ball park to pitch in, and they have a really good lineup over there,” Garcia said.

“They have some of the best hitters in the league going. It’s always a tough challenge for me. A lot of preparation that went into it. I was able to keep us in the ball game.”

First baseman Paul Goldschmidt had two of Arizona’s seven hits, including a ground rule double that stuck in the padded portion of the right-center field fence in the fourth inning.

Arizona third baseman Aaron Hill drove in Goldschmidt with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. Hill has 16 hits in his last 47 at-bats.

Left-hander Robbie Ray (3-10) suffered his sixth straight loss as the Diamondbacks (62-63) lost their second straight after winning the previous four.

“They jumped on him,” Arizona manager Chip Hale. “That is easy to see, but we made some mistakes again behind him on defense. We let them get some extra bases. You just can’t do that with a team like this.”

Cardinals pinch-hitter Peter Bourjos hit his third homer of the season in the seventh inning to break an 0-for-20 slide.

St. Louis third baseman Matt Carpenter walked, was hit by a pitch and scored twice. He left in the sixth inning, two innings after being hit in the right elbow.

“It hit him in a bad spot,” said Cardinals manager Mike Matheny, who indicated the injury did not appear to be serious.

Six of the first seven hitters reached base when the Cardinals took a 4-0 lead in the first inning.

Carpenter walked and Pham singled to right field, and they ended at second and third after a late throw to third base. After Heyward’s two-run single, Miolina and second baseman Kolten Wong singled to make it 4-0.

Carpenter and Pham did it again in the fourth inning, when Carpenter took third base on a single to right and Pham cruised into second behind him. Peralta and Molina followed with sacrifice flies for a 6-0 lead.

“A lot of life on the bases all day,” Matheny said. “Jaime’s stuff was sharp again, you could tell by the swings. A good day all the way around.”

NOTES: St. Louis 2B Kolten Wong had two hits and drove in a run in his return to the lineup after sitting out the previous two games. ... Arizona RHP Jhoulys Chacin will remain in the rotation and make his second start of the year Saturday, manager Chip Hale said. Chacin gave up three runs (two earned) in 6 1/3 innings of a 5-3 loss Monday, his first appearance in the majors since June 28, 2014, with Colorado. RHP Randall Delgado will return to the bullpen, Hale said, and could be a candidate to start one game of a Sept. 1 doubleheader in Colorado. Delgado gave up six hits and four runs in a spot start Aug. 22, lasting 2 1/3 innings in his first start of the season. ... Arizona RHP Evan Marshall visited with teammates in the clubhouse three weeks after suffering a fractured skull when by was struck by a line drive while with Triple-A Reno El Paso. Marshall underwent emergency surgery to alleviate swelling and bleeding on the brain. He is in out-patient therapy at Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix and is not expected to return to the mound this season.