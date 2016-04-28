Wainwright’s triple helps lift Cardinals past Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- As Adam Wainwright walked to the plate with the bases loaded in a one-run game Wednesday, he told himself he was in a game-changing situation. Then he proved it.

Right-hander Wainwright’s three-run triple keyed a five-run sixth inning and gave St. Louis a 7-3 lead in an 11-4 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. The at-bat was always his, manager Mike Matheny said.

”He was hitting,“ Matheny said. ”I made up my mind before we even got to that. He was at 71 pitches right there. I didn’t want to take him out as a pitcher, knowing we had a lot of game left.

“He’s a better-than-average hitting pitcher. Don’t tell him I said that.”

With one out and the bases loaded after singles by Jeff Gyorko and Ruben Tejada and a walk by Aledmys Diaz, Wainwright hit a hard grounder down the third-base line that rolled around in the left-field corner to drive in three.

Stephen Piscotty drove in Wainwright with a two-out single and Matt Holliday followed with an RBI double, and the Cardinals broke the game open in a three-run seventh that featured a two-run single by Matt Carpenter.

Wainwright, a .197 career hitter, has 36 extra-base hits and 42 RBIs in his 11-year career.

“If I was able to push something across positive in some way, it was going to help us win the game,” Wainwright said. “Luckily I was given a pitch to put a good swing on.”

Rookie Diaz had two hits and a homer, Piscotty had four hits and two RBIs and Carpenter and Holliday had two RBIs apiece to help Wainwright (1-3) to his first victory since April 19, 2015. He missed five months with a ruptured right Achilles last season.

Diaz drew an eight-pitch walk off Patrick Corbin (1-3) to load the bases for Wainwright.

“That at-bat was a key at-bat to that inning,” Wainwright said. “They probably pitch me completely different if he gets out right there.”

Homers by Brandon Drury and Paul Goldschmidt gave Arizona (11-12) a 3-1 lead before Diaz hit his fourth homer of the season in the fifth inning.

Wainwright gave up seven hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings, striking out five and walking one.

“My results did not match my stuff tonight,” said Wainwright, who entered with a 7.25 ERA.

“My stuff was dramatically better and different than it has been. It wasn’t even close. That was much more like I‘m used to pitching. When I‘m driving the ball down at the knees and sinking it and curving it and cutting it like I should be, then there are a lot of outs out there for me this year.”

Diaz scored three times and raised his batting average to .475. He has 65 plate appearances, enough to qualify among the league leaders for the first time this season.

Yadier Molina doubled and walked twice, extending his on-base streak to 16 games and his hitting streak to nine games.

Jean Segura, Jake Lamb and Welington Castillo had two hits for Arizona (11-12).

Corbin gave up seven runs on seven hits and five walks. He struck out two.

“I need to make a better pitch to Wainwright and not let him beat us there,” Corbin said. “Just left it a little too middle there and he was definitely sitting fastball.”

Arizona’s starting rotation has an 8.01 ERA with one quality start in 13 home games. The staff ERA is 6.77 this season.

“We’re starting to almost expect something bad to happen when we come in from the bullpen and that can’t happen,” Arizona manager Chip Hale said.

“They’re better than that. They all have plus stuff and they have to let it go and have conviction when they throw it. Right now, I‘m not seeing that in their eyes and we’re going to have to work on that.”

NOTES: St. Louis LF Matt Holliday was back in the lineup Wednesday after missing Tuesday’s game with a right leg cramp. He was removed in the third inning of Monday’s game after getting hurt while running out a ground ball. ... Arizona RF David Peralta made his first start in center field this season because CF Chris Owings was given a day off after making 10 consecutive starts. Peralta played 14 games in center in 2014 and one in 2015. ... St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter made his first start of the season at first base. Manager Mike Matheny said he wanted to get as many right-handed bats in the lineup against Arizona LHP Patrick Corbin. Carpenter replaced left-handed-hitting 1B Brandon Moss, and Ruben Tejada started at third base for the first time this season.