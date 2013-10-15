Preview: Cardinals at Dodgers

Big-name pitchers were the dominant theme entering the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and Los Angeles Dodgers, but rookies continue to steal the show. Dodgers left-hander Hyun-Jin Ryu outdueled Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright in Game 3 on Monday night and host Los Angeles can even the best-of-seven series at two games apiece in Tuesday’s Game 4. Scoring has been at a premium with the teams combining for nine runs through the first three games.

Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said after Game 3 that Ricky Nolasco will start Tuesday “as of right now,” but he voiced a similar sentiment in the NL Division Series before switching to ace Clayton Kershaw. Lance Lynn will go for St. Louis, which has managed only one run and six hits in the past two games. Shortstop Hanley Ramirez provided an emotional lift for Los Angeles, returning to the lineup and collecting a pair of hits despite a hairline rib fracture that kept him out of Game 2.

TV: 8:07 p.m. ET, TBS

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Lance Lynn (15-10, 3.97 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Ricky Nolasco (13-11, 3.70)

Lynn had a rocky outing in Game 2 of the NLDS against Pittsburgh, giving up five runs in 4 1/3 innings, and was bypassed for a possible Game 1 start versus the Dodgers. He still managed to contribute in a big way, pitching two scoreless innings in relief and picking up the win in St. Louis’ 3-2 victory. He won in Los Angeles on May 24, striking out nine and allowing two hits in six scoreless innings, to improve to 2-0 in three starts against the Dodgers.

Nolasco was scheduled to pitch Game 4 of the NLDS against Atlanta before manager Mattingly opted to bring back Kershaw on three days’ rest. Nolasco did little to inspire confidence in his last three starts of the regular season, getting battered for a staggering 19 runs and 24 hits in only 12 innings. He earned a victory in St. Louis on Aug. 7, giving up three runs (all unearned) and seven hits in five innings, and is 3-4 with a 3.84 ERA lifetime against the Cardinals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers rookie RF Yasiel Puig ended an 0-for-11 skid with an RBI triple and Adrian Gonzalez halted a 1-for-17 slump with an RBI double in Game 3.

2. Cardinals 3B David Freese, the 2011 World Series MVP, left Monday’s game with calf tightness and his status is uncertain for Tuesday.

3. Los Angeles is attempting to become the first team to overcome a 2-0 deficit in the NLCS since St. Louis accomplished it against the Dodgers in 1985.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Cardinals 3