Preview: Cardinals at Dodgers

The St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers were waging a starting pitching battle in the first two games of the series, but it appears as though at least one offense is waking up. The Dodgers will try to keep the hits coming and clinch a win in the four-game series when they host the finale Sunday. The teams combined for five runs in the first two games of the series but Los Angeles topped that total in the second inning alone in a 9-1 triumph Saturday.

Dodgers speedy leadoff hitter Dee Gordon is leading the charge and is 11-for-17 in his last four games with three hits in each of the last two. The light-hitting second baseman muscled up for a pair of doubles Saturday as Los Angeles managed five extra-base hits after failing to record more than a single in the first two games of the series. The Cardinals have scored two or fewer runs in five of their last six setbacks and are 3-3 on their 10-game road trip.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Shelby Miller (7-6, 3.75 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (8-2, 2.24)

Miller came back from some back soreness at Colorado on Tuesday and struggled with his command, issuing five walks while being charged with three runs in 2 2/3 innings. The 23-year-old has issued 12 walks in his last three turns and 46 in 93 2/3 total innings. Miller sat out the playoff series against Los Angeles last fall and is 1-0 with a 4.26 ERA in three games against the Dodgers in his career.

Kershaw followed up his no-hitter with eight scoreless innings at Kansas City on Tuesday, striking out eight. The perennial Cy Young candidate has issued a total of two walks while allowing four runs in in his last five outings. Kershaw last faced St. Louis in the final game of the NLCS last October and was knocked around for seven runs on 10 hits in four innings to suffer the loss.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers INF Justin Turner (hamstring) and SS Hanley Ramirez (left leg) each left Saturday’s game.

2. St. Louis C Yadier Molina is 2-for-17 over his last six contests.

3. Los Angeles starters have walked two or fewer batters in 32 consecutive games.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Cardinals 1