Preview: Cardinals at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers look to exact revenge for last year’s postseason dismissal when they host the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 1 of their National League Division Series on Friday. The NL West champion Dodgers were ousted by St. Louis in six games in the 2013 NL Championship Series, ending their bid for their first pennant since 1988. St. Louis went on to lose to Boston in the World Series in six.

Los Angeles claimed its second straight division title this season, finishing two games behind NL East champion Washington for the best record in the senior circuit. It rolls into the postseason with a five-game winning streak and an 8-2 mark over its final 10 regular-season contests, while St. Louis held off wild-card recipient Pittsburgh to capture its second consecutive NL Central crown. The Cardinals have made the playoffs five of the last six years and reached the World Series two of the last three seasons.

TV: 6:37 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 1

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Adam Wainwright (20-9, 2.38 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Clayton Kershaw (21-3, 1.77)

Wainwright had another sensational season, posting at least 19 victories for the fourth time in five years and matching his career high of 20 originally set in 2010. The 33-year-old ended the campaign with a five-start winning streak, allowing a total of two runs and tossing two of his five complete games over his final four outings. Wainwright has posted a 2.90 ERA in 14 career games - 11 starts - against the Dodgers but owns only a 4-5 overall record and a 1-3 mark at Los Angeles, where he suffered a 1-0 complete-game loss on June 26 in which he allowed just five hits.

The only thing likely to keep Wainwright from capturing his first NL Cy Young Award was the incredible 2014 performance by Kershaw, who led the major leagues in wins, ERA, complete games (six) and WHIP (0.86) while finishing second in opposing batting average (.196). The 26-year-old, who is ticketed for his third overall Cy Young Award and second in a row, closed the season by winning each of his last seven starts - working eight innings six times and yielding fewer than two earned runs on five occasions. Kershaw has been ordinary against St. Louis over his career, going 5-5 with a 3.46 ERA in 14 outings, but struck out 13 over seven scoreless innings in a victory at home June 29.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu, who hasn’t pitched since Sept. 12 due to a sore shoulder, threw a 45-pitch simulated game Wednesday with hopes of starting Game 3.

2. St. Louis C Yadier Molina is a .294 career hitter in the postseason, but .239 in the NLDS.

3. The Cardinals are 3-1 versus the Dodgers in the postseason, winning NLCS matchups in 1985 and 2013 as well as the 2004 NLDS. Los Angeles swept the 2009 NLDS showdown.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 3, Cardinals 2