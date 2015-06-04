Preview: Cardinals at Dodgers

Michael Wacha sets his sights on rebounding from his initial loss of the campaign when the St. Louis Cardinals open a four-game series against the host Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. Wacha lost to the Dodgers on Saturday after reeling off seven straight victories and again will be matched up against Carlos Frias, who recorded the victory in Los Angeles’ 5-1 win.

Wacha gave up a season-low three hits in the loss to the Dodgers - none over the first five innings - but one was Yasmani Grandal’s three-run homer during Los Angeles’ four-run uprising in the sixth. Wacha struck out seven in 5 2/3 frames, but was outpitched by Frias, who allowed an unearned run and five hits over a career-high seven innings. The Dodgers split four games with Colorado - including a stunning 7-6 loss on Wednesday in which the Rockies scored three in the bottom of the ninth - as rookie Joc Pederson became the fourth player in franchise history to homer in five consecutive contests. The Cardinals posted their eighth win in 10 games Wednesday, using a five-run first inning to record a 7-4 victory over Milwaukee.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Michael Wacha (7-1, 2.27 ERA) vs. Dodgers RH Carlos Frias (4-2, 4.29)

Wacha allowed two or fewer earned runs in eight of nine starts before the loss to the Dodgers. He is 5-0 with a 1.64 ERA on the road this season and will be pitching at Dodger Stadium for the first time in his career. Wacha is limiting opposing hitters to a collective .209 average.

Frias rebounded nicely from a horrific outing against San Diego in which he allowed 10 runs and 12 hits in four innings. He has walked two or fewer batters in each of his six starts and opposing batters are hitting .294 against him. Frias has struggled at home, going 2-1 with a 7.02 ERA in four appearances (three starts).

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis won two of three from the Dodgers last weekend, when 13 total runs were scored in the series.

2. Los Angeles RF Yasiel Puig (hamstring) is slated to begin a minor-league rehab stint with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga on Thursday and could rejoin the team next week.

3. Cardinals CF Jon Jay was hitless in eight at-bats (four strikeouts) in the three-game series against the Brewers.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 5, Cardinals 3