Preview: Cardinals at Dodgers

Carlos Martinez superbly stymied Los Angeles on Sunday and looks for another strong performance when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Dodgers on Friday. Martinez struck out eight and allowed just one hit in seven shutout innings as St. Louis posted a 3-1 victory over the Dodgers.

Martinez has pitched 20 1/3 scoreless innings over his last three outings and has allowed just 10 hits during the stretch. He will be looking to help the Cardinals win for the 10th time in 12 games after St. Louis rolled to a 7-1 victory in Thursday’s series opener. The top four hitters in the Cardinals’ lineup were a combined 8-for-15 in the opener, led by a three-hit game from shortstop Jhonny Peralta. Los Angeles center fielder Joc Pederson had his homer streak end at five consecutive games as his attempt to continue it came up short when he doubled off the left-center field fence in the third inning.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Carlos Martinez (5-2, 3.13 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Brett Anderson (2-3, 3.42)

Martinez has fanned eight batters on five occasions this season and has 64 overall in 60 1/3 innings. He gave up 14 runs over nine innings in his first two May starts before turning things around over his last four turns. Martinez is 1-1 with a 3.43 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against Los Angeles.

Anderson faced Martinez on Sunday and took the loss as he allowed two runs and five hits in six innings. He is 0-2 over his last four outings and has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his last six turns. Anderson is 1-0 with a 2.89 ERA in five home starts.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers RHP Kenley Jansen (high blood pressure, headaches and stomach issues) was available but not used in the opener after missing Wednesday’s game at Colorado.

2. Peralta is 2-for-11 — both hits are homers — against Anderson.

3. Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick (knee) sat out after getting banged up while sliding during Wednesday’s game.

PREDICTION: Dodgers 4, Cardinals 3