Preview: Cardinals at Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers figure to be without center fielder Joc Pederson when they host the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday for the middle contest of their three-game series. Pederson departed Tuesday's contest in the 10th inning with a neck strain after colliding with Yasiel Puig in the alley in right-center field.

Pederson was crashed into hard by Puig on the warning track, and the momentum caused him to hit his head on the base of the wall. Puig remained in the game, which the Dodgers won 2-1 in 13 innings, after missing the previous two contests with back stiffness. Los Angeles, which has won five of its last six games, stands a stellar 17-7 at home while struggling St. Louis has dropped five of its last six overall contests. The Cardinals struck out 14 times and managed just four hits on Tuesday as they stranded only two baserunners.

TV: 10:10 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Midwest (St. Louis), SportsNet LA (Los Angeles)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Cardinals RH Mike Leake (4-2, 2.03 ERA) vs. Dodgers LH Rich Hill (1-1, 2.77)

Leake ranks second in the National League in ERA behind Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (2.01) and also owns a stellar 0.99 WHIP. The 29-year-old has given up two runs or fewer in seven of his eight starts during a fine bounce-back season after compiling a career-worst 4.69 ERA last year. Leake is 4-5 with a 4.26 ERA in 10 career appearances (nine starts) against the Dodgers and has served up two homers to Chase Utley (4-for-27) despite otherwise enjoying success against him.

Hill is making his second start since returning from blister issues - something that plagued him last season as well. He struck out six in five innings versus San Francisco on May 16 while allowing one run (on a homer) and six hits. The 37-year-old Hill is 1-0 with a 4.05 ERA in five career appearances (four starts) against St. Louis.

WALK-OFFS

1. Dodgers INF Logan Forsythe (fractured toe) delivered the game-winning double in the 13th inning on Tuesday after striking out in his first four at-bats during his first game since April 18.

2. St. Louis activated LHP Tyler Lyons (knee) from the 10-day disabled list and optioned RHP Sam Tuivailala to Triple-A Memphis.

3. Los Angeles OF Andrew Toles (right knee) underwent season-ending surgery on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 4, Dodgers 2