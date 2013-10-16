Cardinals 4, Dodgers 2: Matt Holliday and Shane Robinson homered in support of 5 1/3 strong innings from Lance Lynn as visiting St. Louis grabbed a 3-1 lead over Los Angeles in the National League Championship Series.

Matt Carpenter added an RBI double and scored in a three-run third for the Cardinals, who can close out the series behind Joe Kelly in Game 5 on Wednesday. Lynn (2-1) allowed two runs on six hits and two relievers bridged the gap to Trevor Rosenthal, who worked around a leadoff walk for his third save of the postseason.

Ricky Nolasco (0-1) was charged with three runs on as many hits in four innings while Yasiel Puig and A.J. Ellis drove in runs for the Dodgers. Los Angeles will try to keep its season alive behind Zack Greinke in Game 5.

Daniel Descalso led off the third with a single for St. Louis’ first hit before moving up on a sacrifice and coming home on Carpenter’s double to left. Nolasco got Carlos Beltran to ground out but left a first-pitch sinker up to Holliday, who belted it out to left.

Puig plated Adrian Gonzalez with a single in the fourth and Ellis added an RBI single later in the frame before Lynn got pinch hitter Skip Schumaker to ground into an inning-ending double play. Robinson added an insurance run off J.P. Howell in the seventh with a line drive that bounced off the top of the left field wall and into the seats.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Carpenter entered the contest 3-for-30 with nine strikeouts and one extra-base hit in the postseason while Holliday was 0-for-13 in the series prior to his home run. … Dodgers SS Hanley Ramirez (ribs) was in the starting lineup but went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts and was noticeably grimacing in pain before being removed. … St. Louis 3B David Freese (tight right calf) passed mobility tests before the game and was in the starting lineup, going 0-for-3.