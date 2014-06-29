(Updated: CORRECTS “ninth” to “eighth” in graph 5)

Dodgers 9, Cardinals 1: Zack Greinke dominated over seven innings and Los Angeles rallied for six runs in the second to dispatch visiting St. Louis.

Justin Turner, A.J. Ellis, Dee Gordon and Andre Ethier each doubled in a run in the decisive frame for the Dodgers, who have won nine of their last 12 games. Greinke (10-4) struck out 10 and scattered four hits while allowing one run.

Lance Lynn (8-6), who allowed a total of two runs in 22 innings over his previous three starts, was pounded for seven runs – six earned – on nine hits in a season-low two innings for the Cardinals. Matt Carpenter hit a solo homer for St. Louis, which has been held to a total of four runs in the first three games of the series.

Los Angeles scratched out a run in the first but broke things open in the second by sending 11 men to the plate. Turner’s RBI double began the onslaught and Ellis followed with a double to make it a 3-0 gap before moving up on a wild pitch.

Gordon delivered an RBI ground-rule double to right, Lynn walked the next two batters and three straight hits capped the frame. Juan Uribe delivered a two-run single to center in the eighth as the Dodgers put it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Los Angeles SS Hanley Ramirez returned to the lineup for the first time since Monday after sitting out with a shoulder injury but left after the second inning due to a left leg injury. … St. Louis SS Jhonny Peralta got the start off despite an eight-game hitting streak and was hit by a pitch as a pinch hitter in the ninth. … Gordon finished 3-for-5 for his second three-hit game, lifting his average to .297.