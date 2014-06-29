Dodgers 6, Cardinals 0: Clayton Kershaw struck out 13 in seven dominant innings and Andre Ethier homered as Los Angeles earned a series win over visiting St. Louis.

Kershaw (9-2) pushed his scoreless innings streak to 28 and earned his sixth straight win by scattering five hits and a pair of walks. Matt Kemp and Adrian Gonzalez each added two hits and an RBI for the Dodgers, who have won 10 of 13.

Shelby Miller (7-7) started for the Cardinals and was knocked around for six runs on seven hits and three walks in five frames. Matt Carpenter recorded three hits for St. Louis, which managed a total of four runs while dropping three of four in the series.

Puig drew a walk leading off the fourth and moved up when Gonzalez bunted against the shift before scoring on Kemp’s single to center. Juan Uribe added a sacrifice fly later in the frame to make it a 2-0 gap.

Puig stretched a single into a double in the fifth and scored when Gonzalez followed with a single to left-center. Kemp followed with a double in front of Ethier, who drove a 1-0 changeup into the front row in right-center for his fourth homer and a 6-0 lead.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dodgers INF Justin Turner (hamstring) was placed on the 15-day and INF Carlos Triunfel was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque. … Los Angeles SS Hanley Ramirez (left calf) did not play after being removed from Saturday’s game and is day-to-day. … Cardinals RHP Jorge Rondon made his major-league debut and worked a scoreless inning of relief.