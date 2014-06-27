Dodgers edge Cardinals, 1-0

LOS ANGELES -- The bat of Justin Turner and the arm of Matt Kemp lifted the Los Angeles Dodgers to a victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday night.

Turner’s RBI single in the eighth inning gave the Dodgers a 1-0 win over the Cardinals at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers (45-36) earned their eighth victory in 11 games. The Cardinals (43-37) fell for the second time in three contests.

It was the first meeting between the two since St. Louis defeated Los Angeles in the National League Championship Series last season. And with the wealth of arms both clubs possess, pitching dictated in a big way until late in the game.

“It was a battle today, two good pitchers going at it,” said Kemp, who went 0-for-3 with a strikeout. “We won in those later innings. It’s always a battle, always two good teams going at it. Two evenly matched teams. We’ve had some battles over the years, but they’ve gotten the best of us a couple of years. Hopefully, we can grind it out and see them in the playoffs again this year.”

Third baseman Juan Uribe opened the eighth with a single to center. After Drew Butera’s sacrifice moved Uribe to second, the runner advanced to third on an infield single by shortstop Miguel Rojas. Turner drove home Uribe with a base hit to left one out.

St. Louis ace Adam Wainwright (10-4) failed to become the National League’s first 11-game winner despite a stellar outing. Wainwright gave up a run on five hits in an eight-inning complete game. He struck out seven and walked one on 100 pitches (66 strikes).

“That’s who he is,” Matheny said of Wainwright, who lost his third complete game, two of those coming against the Dodgers. “Not take away anything for what (Josh) Beckett did because he was very good today also, but I think you see Adam shine in those situations when he’s got to come up with something really good. He’s got something in him.”

Dodgers starter Beckett tossed four-hit ball over seven scoreless innings. He struck out four and walked two on 107 pitches (69 strikes).

“I knew it was going to be tough, but our defense really picked me up today,” said Beckett, who extended his streak of shutout innings to 14.

Kemp prevented St. Louis from breaking up a scoreless game in the seventh. Right fielder Allen Craig doubled with two outs and tried to score on center fielder Jon Jay’s single to left. However, Craig was thrown out at the plate by Kemp, who got a good jump on the ball and fired it to Butera, who made the tag on a close play. St. Louis manager Mike Matheny asked for a review, but the call was upheld.

“Defense is just as important as offense,” Kemp said. “I think defense, honestly, won us that game today. We made some good defensive plays. We just got that one run we needed to win the game.”

Said Matheny, “He made a great play at the plate. Great throw.”

Beckett was relieved by Brian Wilson (1-2), who pitched a clean eighth. Closer Kenley Jansen allowed a hit in the ninth before retiring shortstop Jhonny Peralta on a fly ball to center for his 24th save.

“It’s a different style from what we’ve seen from (Beckett) in the past,” Matheny said. “A lot like Adam. Good curveball, he kept guys off balance. A little cut (fastball) and making his fastball pitches when he needed to. That’s as well as I’ve seen him use his breaking ball. He located. We had a couple of chances, but not many.”

After issuing a leadoff walk to second baseman Dee Gordon to start the game, Wainwright retired 15 in a row before Rojas lined a single to left to open the sixth inning.

Each team finished with five hits, and Rojas, who went 2-for-3, had the only multi-hit game.

NOTES: Dodgers 3B Juan Uribe was activated from the 15-day disabled list after missing 34 games due to a right hamstring strain. Uribe batted .316 in five rehab starts with Class A Rancho Cucamonga. Los Angeles optioned INF Carlos Triunfel to Triple-A Albuquerque. ... Los Angeles SS Hanley Ramirez didn’t play for the third consecutive game because of an irritated joint in his right shoulder. Ramirez was scheduled to be examined Thursday by the club physician, but results of the visit weren’t immediately available. ... The Cardinals are 0-30 when trailing after eight innings. They are 41-1 when leading after eight. ... St. Louis won 12 of 16 contests started by RHP Adam Wainwright this season. ... The game drew a crowd of 48,624.