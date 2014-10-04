Cardinals come back to beat Kershaw, Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Don Mattingly tried to put a good face on a bad situation.

“I‘m really proud of our guys,” the Los Angeles Dodgers manager said. “We didn’t get this far by losing a game and saying ‘Oh, we’re going to take our ball and go home.’ We’re going to show up tomorrow and be ready to play.”

Left fielder Matt Holliday’s three-homer capped an eight-run rally in the seventh inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals stunned Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers 10-9 in Game 1 of the National League Division Series on Friday night before a sellout crowd of 54,265 at Dodger Stadium.

“I couldn’t be prouder to be a St. Louis Cardinal,” said Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright, who was in the locker room when St. Louis came back from a five-run deficit after lasting just 4 1/3 innings, giving up six runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and a walk. “It was unbelievable.”

St. Louis again knocked around Kershaw, tagging him for eight runs, which tied the most ever allowed by a Dodgers’ pitcher in the playoffs, on eight hits in 6 2/3 innings. Kershaw (0-1) struck out 10 and didn’t walk a batter, throwing 110 pitches (77 strikes), but the Cardinals hammered him in the seventh, reminiscent to last year’s National League Championship Series Game 6 series-clinching victory, when they pounded him for seven runs in four innings.

“Just keep battling and strung some hits together and the next thing you know ‘Carp’ has the big double and we got the lead,” said Holliday, who was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and combined with third baseman Matt Carpenter to drive in seven runs. “Baseball’s a crazy game and we were able to come back.”

Kershaw was cruising, retiring 16 in a row after giving up a solo home run in the first inning to Cardinals rookie right fielder Randal Grichuk. Carpenter ended Kershaw’s string by hitting another solo blast in the sixth. In the seventh, the Cardinals got RBI singles by first baseman Matt Adams and center fielder John Jay before Carpenter, who went 2-for-5 with four RBIs, hit a bases-clearing double for a 7-6 St. Louis lead to chase Kershaw.

“I can’t tell you why I’ve been able to have some success against him because it’s not easy,” Carpenter said. “I don’t enjoy facing him. It’s not real comfortable at-bats, but you just got to try to battle and compete, and it’s the postseason. Crazy things happen and you just got to control your emotions and just compete out there.”

Holliday slammed his home run to left off reliever Pedro Baez, which turned out to be the difference, with two outs in the seventh.

Cardinals reliever Marco Gonzales (1-0) pitched a scoreless sixth for the victory. Closer Trevor Rosenthal gave up a run before recording the save.

Dodgers first baseman Adrian Gonzalez hit a two-run homer in the eighth to pull Los Angeles within two runs. Second baseman Dee Gordon’s RBI groundout in the ninth cut the margin to a run before Rosenthal struck out center fielder Yasiel Puig with the tying run on third base.

Grichuk drove an 0-2 Kershaw curveball into the seats in left for a 1-0 St. Louis lead in the first.

Tempers flared in the third inning when Wainwright hit Puig with a fastball near his shoulder. Adrian Gonzalez, who was the on-deck hitter, and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina had to be separated after exchanging words. The benches and bullpens cleared, but order was restored without any punches being thrown. Both clubs were issued warnings though.

“It was a friendly conversation,” Gonzalez said. “I was just basically saying we’re not going to put up with that.”

Molina said the hard feelings between the two clubs carried over from last year’s clash in the NLCS.

“Obviously, they’re upset about it, but don’t scream about it. You’ve got to have some respect, too,” Molina said.

The Dodgers answered by scoring two runs in the inning. Puig came home on Hanley Ramirez’s RBI single and Ramirez scored on Carl Crawford’s ground-rule double for a 2-1 Dodgers’ advantage.

In the fourth, Puig and right fielder Matt Kemp each drove in a run for a 4-1 Los Angeles lead.

Ellis drilled a two-run home run to left with one out in the fifth, spelling the end for Wainwright and giving the Dodgers a five-run cushion.

NOTES: Dodgers LF Carl Crawford, who went 2-for-4 with an RBI, extended his postseason hitting streak to a club record 11 games. ... INF Darwin Barney, rookie OF Joc Pederson and LHP Paco Rodriguez were among the Dodgers left off the NLDS roster. C A.J. Pierzynski, RHP Jason Motte and INF Mark Ellis were among the Cardinals who didn’t make it. ... This is the fifth postseason meeting between the two clubs. The Cardinals have captured three of the previous four series, winning in 2013, 2004 and 1985. Los Angeles swept St. Louis 3-0 in 2009. ... Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn (15-10, 2.74 ERA) will face Dodgers RHP Zack Greinke (17-8, 2.71 ERA) in Game 2 on Saturday.