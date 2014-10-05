Kemp’s homer helps Dodgers even series

LOS ANGELES -- Matt Kemp delivered in what he called a must-win situation for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kemp hit the go-ahead home run in the eighth inning, lifting the Dodgers to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals to even their best-of-five National League Division Series at a game apiece Saturday night before a sellout crowd of 54,499 at Dodger Stadium.

”Coming into the stadium, I thought we had to win this game,“ said Kemp, who went 2-for-4 and hit his third career postseason home run. ”You don’t want to go down 2-0 in St. Louis. Tough environment and they have some pretty rowdy fans. To get this win was big for us.

“They would have had the momentum. So knew we needed to get this win and it was big for us.”

Kemp drilled a 2-1 off-speed pitch into the seats in left field to lead off the eighth inning against pitcher Pat Neshek (0-1).

“Just looking zone. Just looking for something to drive,” said Kemp, who missed last year’s playoffs because of fractured ankle. “He left one just out over the plate where I had to do something with it and put a good swing on it.”

Brandon League (1-0) didn’t give up a hit and walked one in an inning for his first career postseason win. Closer Kenley Jansen worked a perfect ninth for the save.

Game 3 is Monday at Busch Stadium.

Kemp’s blast bailed out Dodgers manager Don Mattingly from a potential series-changing swing after Mattingly pulled starter Zack Greinke, who tossed a two-hitter through seven innings.

Greinke went to the mound in the eighth, but Mattingly lifted him for reliever J.P. Howell after the Cardinals announced the left-handed-hitting Taveras as a pinch hitter.

After Taveras singled, St. Louis third baseman Matt Carpenter smacked a tying two-run homer off Howell with no outs.

Carpenter, who went 2-for-3 and also had a double, has six RBIs in two games in the series.

“He was done,” Mattingly said of Greinke, who threw 103 pitches, 71 for strikes.

Greinke indicated that he could have pitched longer.

“It probably could have gone either way,” the right-hander said.

Greinke didn’t allow a hit until Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong doubled with one out in the fifth inning. He gave up a double to Carpenter to open the sixth but retired center fielder Jon Jay and struck out left fielder Matt Holliday and shortstop Jhonny Peralta to keep the shutout intact.

“Probably the most exciting (at-bat) was Peralta, striking him out was big time,” said Greinke, who has gone 5-0 with a 2.05 ERA in his last nine starts since Aug. 15.

Greinke, who got a standing ovation when he finished, struck out seven and walked two. He also had two hits and scored.

“I thought he was really good,” Mattingly said. “Early on, it looked like the ball was jumping out of his hand. I thought he located well, he wasn’t using a ton of pitches, so he was pretty accurate with everything.”

St. Louis right-hander Lance Lynn allowed two runs and seven hits with eight strikeouts and two walks (one intentional), in six innings. He threw 114 pitches (73 strikes).

”I thought Lance did a nice job of keeping us in that game and obviously Greinke was throwing the ball well,“ St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. ”(Greinke) had sharp stuff today. He had an above-average breaking ball, slider chasing off the plate.

“But Lance’s fastball was good. I thought he used some good secondary pitches and gave us a chance, kept us close.”

Two runs in the third inning gave the Dodgers an early lead. Catcher A.J. Ellis reached on a double and scored on a groundout by second baseman Dee Gordon.

First baseman Adrian Gonzalez’s run-scoring single brought home Greinke, who had singled and advanced to second when Wong tagged the pitcher with an empty glove (the ball was in his right hand) on Gordon’s grounder.

NOTES: Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said it was “an insult” his players were accused of stealing signs in Friday’s win as some in the media suggested. Dodgers manager Don Mattingly, who questioned whether the Cardinals stole signs last season, dismissed it, too. Mattingly said he also didn’t believe LHP Clayton Kershaw was tipping his pitches in the fateful seventh inning. “He just made mistakes,” Mattingly said. ... Monday’s Game 3 starters will be Dodgers LHP Hyun-Jin Ryu (14-7, 3.38 ERA) against Cardinals RHP John Lackey (3-3, 4.30 ERA). Game time is scheduled for 9:37 p.m. ET.