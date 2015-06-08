Peralta’s 3 hits propel Cardinals past Dodgers

LOS ANGELES -- Shortstop Jhonny Peralta’s ability to ambush opposing pitchers has helped the St. Louis Cardinals forge the best record in the major leagues.

Peralta collected three hits and drove in the winning run during a three-run rally in the eighth inning, giving the Cardinals a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night at Dodger Stadium.

“He’s been getting some big RBIs for us and putting together some good at-bats,” St. Louis manager Mike Matheny said. “He’s been in the cleanup spot, he’s been hitting third and he’s fit wherever we put him.”

The Cardinals earned their fifth victory in six games and their 11th in their past 14, including three of four in the weekend series. The Dodgers fell for the fourth time in five games, and their lead over the second-place San Francisco Giants in the National League West remains a half-game.

“We’re kind of scuffling, right now,” said Dodgers catcher Yasmani Grandal, whose team has lost five of seven. “At the same time, we’re still in first place. Everybody goes through a little rough patch. I‘m just glad it’s happening right now instead of late in the season.”

Peralta went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double, drove in two runs and scored twice.

“He’s going to sneak up on you, like he did tonight,” Matheny said. “The next thing you know, he’s got three hits and was a real difference maker. Coming from the shortstop position, it’s pretty impressive.”

St. Louis eliminated a 2-1 deficit by scoring three runs on three hits and a walk in the eighth against the Los Angeles bullpen.

After third baseman Matt Carpenter walked against left-hander Adam Liberatore to begin the inning, left fielder Matt Holliday lined a triple past the outstretched glove of first baseman Adrian Gonzalez and down the right field line off right-hander Juan Nicasio (1-2).

Carpenter scored and Holliday took third base before being replaced by pinch runner Peter Bourjos. Peralta then hit a single to bring home Bourjos and put the Cardinals ahead 3-2.

Left fielder Andre Ethier made a crucial play for the Dodgers when he reached into the stands behind the left field line to catch right fielder Jason Heyward’s fly with the webbing of his glove. First baseman Mark Reynolds followed with a double that drove home Peralta.

“We talk about relentless at-bats,” Matheny said. “If they keep going about them like that, I don’t think we’re ever going to be out of a game.”

Left-hander Kevin Siegrist (3-0), the third of six St. Louis relievers, struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh inning for the win.

Right-hander Trevor Rosenthal retired all three batters he faced, one by strikeout, to earn his 19th save, which leads the National League. Rosenthal’s fastball reached 99 mph.

Nicasio (1-2) faced only four batters and allowed two runs and three hits, including two doubles, in one-third of an inning.

The Cardinals’ rally nullified right-hander Zack Greinke’s strong performance. The Los Angeles starter conceded only one run, six hits and one walk while amassing eight strikeouts, one fewer than his season high, in 6 2/3 innings. Greinke also went 2-for-2 and scored a run.

The Dodgers took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning against right-hander Lance Lynn, despite the fact that Lynn struck out the side.

Puig hit a hard grounder under Peralta’s glove for a one-out single. Lynn then struck out Gonzalez, but third baseman Justin Turner lined a double to the wall in left-center field to bring home Puig.

Los Angeles expanded the lead to 2-0 in the bottom of the third. Greinke blooped a single to left-center field, took second base on Puig’s single and scored when Turner lined a single to center field.

The Cardinals broke the shutout in the top of sixth, when Peralta propelled Greinke’s 91 mph fastball halfway up the left field stands for his ninth home run. That drive broke the visitors’ streak of 16 consecutive scoreless innings.

The Dodgers had a chance to score another run in the bottom of the sixth. With two outs and Ethier at second base, shortstop Jimmy Rollins singled to right field. Ethier tried to score, but Heyward threw him out at the plate.

“That saves the game, right there,” Peralta said about Heyward’s play. “He’s got a really good arm. People need to respect it.”

Lynn struck out five in his five innings but allowed six hits, two runs and a walk while throwing 98 pitches.

NOTES: St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter returned to the lineup Sunday. Carpenter left Saturday night’s game in the fourth inning with a bruised right triceps after being hit by Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw in the first inning. ... Los Angeles 2B Howie Kendrick did not make the starting lineup for the fourth consecutive game because of a sprained right knee. INF Enrique Hernandez replaced Kendrick at second base. ... Dodgers RHP Brandon League (right shoulder impingement) pitched one inning and allowed one hit and one unearned run in a rehab assignment Sunday for Class A Rancho Cucamonga. The game was his first appearance since spring training. ... The game drew a crowd of 41,500.