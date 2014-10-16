(Updated: RECASTS sentence 2, graph 2 and graph 4)

Giants 6, Cardinals 4: Buster Posey drove in three runs and Yusmeiro Petit pitched three scoreless innings of relief as host San Francisco rallied past St. Louis to take a 3-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.

Hunter Pence had two hits and an RBI and Brandon Crawford had two hits and a run scored for the Giants, who attempt to clinch the series Thursday. San Francisco trailed 4-1 early but overtook the Cardinals during a three-run sixth in which two runs scored on ground balls hit to first baseman Matt Adams.

Petit (2-0) struck out four and five relievers followed with Santiago Casilla working around Jon Jay’s two-out single in the ninth for his fourth save of the postseason. Marco Gonzales (2-1) allowed three runs while retiring only two batters in the sixth in a contest that lasted three hours, 53 minutes.

Kolten Wong’s solo homer to right highlighted a two-run third inning as St. Louis opened up a 4-1 lead before the Giants tallied twice in the bottom of the inning on singles by Posey and Pence. San Francisco moved ahead in the sixth on a run-scoring fielder’s choice by Gregor Blanco and Joe Panik’s groundout in which Adams threw wide to second trying to complete a double play prior to Posey’s RBI single.

Adams had an RBI single in the first to put the Cardinals ahead before the Giants tied it in the bottom of the inning on Posey’s sacrifice fly. Wong doubled and scored on A.J. Pierzynski’s single as St. Louis took a 2-1 lead in the second.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Cardinals C Yadier Molina (oblique) swung the bat prior to the game and felt pain and was again available only as a defensive player. … Giants starter Ryan Vogelsong gave up four runs and seven hits in three innings, while St. Louis counterpart Shelby Miller allowed three runs and six hits in 3 2/3 innings. … Wong has seven hits in the postseason and they have all gone for extra bases (three homers, three doubles, one triple).