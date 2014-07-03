Wainwright, Cardinals shut out Giants

SAN FRANCISCO -- On a night when he recorded just one strikeout, St. Louis Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright needed a lot of help from his defense.

That is exactly what he got from third baseman Matt Carpenter, who did his fair share on offense as well.

Thanks in large part to Carpenter and the rest of the Cardinals’ error-free defense, Wainwright extracted a measure of revenge against the San Francisco Giants, throwing 7 2/3 innings of shutout ball in a 2-0 victory Wednesday night.

Wainwright became the National League’s first 11-game winner with a four-hit effort, then was quick to share the credit afterward.

“They battled me very tough all night,” he said of the Giants, who shelled Wainwright for a season-worst seven runs in 4 1/3 innings in a 9-4 Cardinals home loss on May 30. “They were hitting the ball hard right at people (Wednesday). The guys made some great plays behind me.”

Carpenter made two of them, once going airborne to snare a line drive off the bat of Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval, and another time to record the rare 5-unassisted out on a sacrifice bunt when he charged the plate so hard, he was able to field opposing pitching Ryan Vogelsong’s bunt and tag him out just a few feet outside the batter’s box.

“Adam does a good job of keeping the defense in the game,” Carpenter said of his pitcher, who walked just two in the game. “Tonight we made some good plays for him.”

Carpenter also continued his mastery of the Giants at the plate with three hits, including a run-scoring single. The Cardinals beat San Francisco for just the second time in six meetings this season while evening the current three-game series at 1-1.

Wainwright dominated the rematch with the Giants until leaving the game with two on in the eighth. Right-hander Pat Neshek, called upon to face a left-handed hitter, induced Giants center fielder Gregor Blanco to pop out on a full-count pitch to end the inning.

Closer Trevor Rosenthal survived an overturned call at first base, which gave Giants right fielder Hunter Pence an inning-opening single in the ninth, for his 25th save.

“That was a big win for us,” said Wainwright, who took over the National League ERA lead at 1.89. “You take every win you can get right now.”

Wainwright (11-4) followed up his loss to the Giants with a 2-1 record and 1.16 ERA in the month of June. He continued his fine form Wednesday, earning his seventh road win of the season.

Right-hander Ryan Vogelsong (5-5) was the hard-luck loser for the Giants, who for the second week in a row failed to build upon any momentum gained by a Tim Lincecum shutout.

Lincecum, who no-hit the San Diego Padres last Wednesday one night before the Giants were silenced 3-1 by the Cincinnati Reds’ Mike Leake, blanked the Cardinals over eight innings in San Francisco’s 5-0 win in Tuesday’s series opener.

Vogelsong, who has not received a single run of support while on the mound in either of his past two starts, refused to blame Giants hitters for his consecutive defeats.

“They’ll start swinging it,” he said. “You go through stuff. You either get through it and get stronger, or you don’t get through it and finish last. We’ll get through it.”

Carpenter, batting leadoff, went 3-for-4 to lead the Cardinals’ eight-hit attack. St. Louis had accumulated a .176 batting average in its first five games against the Giants this season.

Carpenter began the night with the best batting average (.500) of any San Francisco opponent with at least 50 plate appearances against the club. He improved that mark to .520 (26-for-50) by night’s end, extending his hitting streak against the Giants to 10 games.

“I don’t think there’s any rhyme or reason to it,” Carpenter said of his run against the Giants. “I don’t see them as any different than any other team.”

Left fielder Matt Holliday also had a multi-hit game for the Cardinals, contributing two singles and an RBI to the win, St. Louis’ fourth in nine games on a 10-game trip that ends Thursday.

Vogelsong, who allowed only five hits and one run in a similar loss to Cincinnati in his previous start, was pulled after seven innings with the Giants trailing 2-0. Four of the six hits he allowed came in the third inning, when the Cardinals scored the game’s only two runs. He struck out eight and walked one.

Second baseman Joe Panik, just 2-for-17 on the Giants’ homestand entering the game, had two of San Francisco’s five hits.

The Giants, now 2-7 on their homestand, have not won consecutive games at home since June 7-8.

Carpenter’s second hit, a third-inning single, got the Cardinals on the scoreboard and ended the team’s 26-inning scoreless drought. It also gave St. Louis its first lead since Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The hit scored center fielder Oscar Taveras, who led off the inning with a double.

Holliday followed Carpenter’s RBI single with one of his own, scoring second baseman Mark Ellis to make it 2-0.

NOTES: Cardinals pitchers lead the National League with 16 shutouts. ... Giants CF Angel Pagan will get an epidural injection Thursday in Los Angeles in hopes of soothing a bulging back disk. The Giants hope Pagan will be ready to begin baseball-related activities as early as Monday. ... St. Louis’ Oscar Taveras started in center field for the first time. He played right field in all 12 of his previous games for the Cardinals. ... San Francisco 1B Brandon Belt went 2-for-4 for Triple-A Fresno on Wednesday in what was scheduled to be his final rehab appearance. The Giants are expected to activate Belt from the disabled list Friday. ... Cardinals 2B Kolten Wong (bruised left shoulder) and RHP Joe Kelly (strained left hamstring) made encouraging rehab starts for Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday. Wong belted a three-run homer in his first game for Memphis, while Kelly, in his second minor league start, pitched four shutout innings.