Molina’s 100th career HR carries Cards past Giants

ST. LOUIS -- Manager Mike Matheny said he wasn’t looking for the long ball when he inserted catcher Yadier Molina, he of the three homers in 400 at-bats entering Wednesday night, into the St. Louis Cardinals’ cleanup spot Wednesday.

But Molina gave it to him anyway, and in dramatic fashion.

Cracking the 100th homer of his career to lead off the bottom of the eighth inning, Molina lifted St. Louis to a 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium.

The milestone homer came off a hanging 0-1 breaking ball from reliever Hunter Strickland (2-3) and traveled 399 feet to the seats in left field. Molina’s second homer in three nights gave the Cardinals (77-43) their sixth consecutive series win.

“I can’t lie to you. I was thinking about it,” Molina said of reaching 100 homers. “I‘m glad I was able to do it so soon and do it to help us win a game.”

The crowd of 40,278 demanded and got a curtain call from Molina. The 33-year-old catcher also initiated the scoring in the first with a two-out RBI single and caught Giants second baseman Kelby Tomlinson stealing to end the seventh, doing so from his knees for the second time in the series.

From his perch in the dugout, Matheny enjoyed watching Molina’s all-around performance.

“I’ve been watching him take extremely good at-bats lately,” Matheny said of the man he mentored while serving as the starting catcher for St. Louis’ National League championship team in 2004. “He got us started tonight, and his throw to second was extremely quick. That’s the type of leadership he brings.”

Molina’s blast made a winner of reliever Kevin Siegrist (5-0), who worked around a leadoff walk in the eighth for his second victory of the series. Closer Trevor Rosenthal pitched a clean ninth for his 38th save in 40 chances, fanning pinch hitter Madison Bumgarner for the last out.

Bumgarner, San Francisco’s ace pitcher, had a pinch-hit single Tuesday night and got the call again as manager Bruce Bochy operated a man shy on the bench for the second straight game with right fielder Hunter Pence unavailable due to an oblique injury.

“A hard-fought game,” Bochy said. “We scratched and clawed, but we just couldn’t hold on. There’s a reason they have the record they do, and they did what they had to to win the game.”

Stifled for the first four innings by left-hander Jaime Garcia, the Giants wiped out a 2-0 deficit with single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh.

Pitcher Matt Cain’s bases-filled sacrifice fly brought home a run in the fifth, and shortstop Brandon Crawford lined an RBI single to equalize in the sixth. Tomlinson snapped the tie an inning later, greeting reliever Steve Cishek with a run-producing single.

St. Louis responded in its half of the seventh. Center fielder Tommy Pham scored the tying run on a fielder’s choice bouncer by third baseman Matt Carpenter, beating Tomlinson’s low, hurried throw home with a head-first slide.

The Cardinals hit Cain pretty hard for three innings, collecting six hits, including a one-out solo homer from right fielder Stephen Piscotty in the third. Piscotty could have had a homer in the first, but center fielder Juan Perez climbed the wall in right-center and brought the ball back.

Cain found a rhythm after Piscotty’s homer and retired 10 of the last 11 men he faced, leaving with a 3-2 lead. He walked one and fanned six in six innings, his best outing since a 7-1 win July 22 in San Diego.

“I felt good,” he said. “I had a lot better rhythm out there today, and that’s the important thing for me.”

Garcia also got a no-decision after lasting 6 1/3 innings. He allowed seven hits and three runs, walked one and fanned five.

The result kept St. Louis five games ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates in the National League Central and denied the Giants a chance to pull within a game of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West.

NOTES: San Francisco RF Hunter Pence (left oblique) probably will go on the 15-day disabled list Thursday before the Giants open a four-game series in Pittsburgh. The Giants are expected to activate OF Nori Aoki (concussion) from the seven-day DL. ... St. Louis OF Jason Heyward (left hamstring) didn’t start for the second straight game, though he appeared as a pinch hitter. He hopes to return to the lineup in San Diego on Friday night when the Cardinals start a 10-game trip. ... St. Louis OF Jon Jay (left wrist) will accompany the team on its West Coast swing and is expected to dive into significant baseball activity. Jay has been on the 15-day DL since July 1.